"Toota hai 𝘈𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘢 ka ghamand!"- Top 10 funny memes as India beat Aussies for the first time ever in a Women's Test

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian Women's team defeated Australia in the one-off Test match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday (December 24). It is their first-ever win against Australia in the longest format.

After opting to bat first, Australia were bundled out for 219 in the first innings. Tahlia McGrath hit a half-century for the visitors, while Pooja Vastrakar picked up a four-wicket haul for the hosts.

In reply, India managed to reach a solid total of 406, with Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Deepti Sharma hitting half-centuries.

Australia's batters then fought hard as they began the third innings trailing by 187 runs. Tahlia McGrath (73) played a responsible knock, and others tried to support her. However, the Indian spinners bowled well to skittle them out for 261. Smriti Mandhana (38*) then ensured that India chased down the target of 75 in 18.4 overs on the final day to win the match.

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed the one-off Test between the Indian and Australian Women's teams. They expressed their reactions through some hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"I think that it is a reward for all the hard work"- India captain Harmanpreet Kaur after beating Australia

At the post-match presentation, Indian Women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur reflected on the historic victory, saying:

"I think that it is a reward for all the hard work that we have done over the years. The patience that we have shown to improve as a team, has been amazing! We have been playing together for many years now, so, that definitely helps. We put Richa Ghosh up the order to let her play positive cricket and keep the pressure applied on them. They batted well in the second innings, but still, we showed the trust in our bowlers and the contributions came in handy."

Harmanpreet continued:

"Our bowling coach keeps telling our bowlers to think only wickets, not contain runs. That has come good. We are thankful to the BCCI for giving us the opportunity to play Test cricket in back-to-back weeks. We are happy for the selections made as well and of course, it helps immensely when the crowd supports us like this! We are hopeful of the women's game improving by leaps and bounds in India."

The two teams will next face off in the three-match ODI series, which commences on December 28 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Get IPL Auction 2024 Updates and news. Follow Sportskeeda for all activities, sold, and unsold players' details.