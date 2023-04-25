Top 10 funny memes as BCCI announced Team India squad for 2023 WTC final against Australia

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) formally announced the 15-men Team India squad for the upcoming 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final on Tuesday, April 25.

India will lock horns with Australia in the pinnacle clash, which commences on June 7 at the Oval in London.

Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant expectedly missed out. To fill the duo's void in the middle order, the selectors recalled Ajinkya Rahane to the squad after almost a year. After playing one Test against Australia in February, Suryakumar Yadav was snubbed unceremoniously by the selectors for the WTC final.

Jasprit Bumrah remains on the sidelines in the bowling department as Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj will lead the pace attack against Australia. Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, and Jaydev Unadkat have earned spots in the squad.

Indian squad for WTC final against Australia: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat

Fans took note of the WTC final squad on Tuesday and expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes:

Ajinkya Rahane earned his call-back to the Indian Test team by performing well in domestic cricket

The former Indian Test vice-captain has performed decently in domestic cricket this season, scoring 634 runs across seven games at an average of 57.63, including two centuries.

Rahane carried his form into the IPL, where he reinvented himself to become an enforcer in CSK's batting line-up. Batting at number 3 for the MS Dhoni-led side, he has scored 209 runs in 5 innings so far at an astonishing strike rate of 199.05. It is the highest strike rate for any batter to have scored more than 100 runs this season.

Speaking at a post-match presentation after CSK's win against KKR, Rahane opened up about his batting form, saying:

"Just a clear mindset and nothing else. If that's right, you can do anything and so just wanted to keep my mind clear. The prep before the season was very good. Ball was stopping and the pitch was a little sticky, but the outfield was fast and one side was small. Ruturaj batted very well and I just wanted to be positive."

