The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the 16-men Team India T20I squad for the upcoming three-match series against Sri Lanka on Tuesday (December 27).

Senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and KL Rahul will miss the series. The selectors gave chances to several exciting youngsters who have proven themselves in the IPL with a clear eye on the 2024 T20 World Cup. Hardik Pandya will continue to lead the side in Rohit Sharma's absence.

Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant faced the ax from the T20I squad, with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rahul Tripathi replacing them. Fringe pacers Shivam Mavi and Mukesh Kumar earned maiden call-ups into the national T20 side.

Fans were excited to witness several fresh players in the squad and appreciated the selectors for doing a decent job. However, the BCCI and selectors also faced the ire of a few fans for continuously ignoring impactful players like Prithvi Shaw and Ravi Bishnoi. They expressed all these reactions in the form of intriguing memes.

Here is a collection of the best memes on Twitter:

Ritu🌻 @EntropyPositive

Shubman Gill in t20 squad Shubman Gill in t20 squad💃https://t.co/xDVeIN63H6

TauTumhare🏹🚜 @TauTumhare



#INDvsSL #KLRahul𓃵 ICT fans after seeing T20 Squad( without KL) and then seeing ODI squad (with KL)- ICT fans after seeing T20 Squad( without KL) and then seeing ODI squad (with KL)-#INDvsSL #KLRahul𓃵 https://t.co/0pmk1KseIN

Aman Mishra🇮🇳 @mis06818857 Pov - Sai baba blocked prithvi Shaw. Pov - Sai baba blocked prithvi Shaw. https://t.co/oD3DaxDmeB

Jai Upadhyay @jay_upadhyay14

#INDvsSL Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant after dropped from India vs Srilanka series Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant after dropped from India vs Srilanka series#INDvsSL https://t.co/8o6yf1axmY

Jai Upadhyay @jay_upadhyay14

#INDvsSL Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant after dropped from ind vs SL series. Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant after dropped from ind vs SL series.#INDvsSL https://t.co/Tpuk5kE574

Surya Kumar Yadav elevated as India's vice-captain in the T20I series against Sri Lanka

Flamboyant middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav will don the role of vice-captain for the upcoming Sri Lanka T20I series after stellar performances in 2022.

Hardik Pandya led the Indian side in two series against Ireland and New Zealand in 2022. He led the side to victory in Ireland while sharing the Kiwis series ended in a draw.

Here is the itinerary for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka:

1st T20I - January 3 (Tuesday)| Venue - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai | Start time: 7:00 PM (IST)

2nd T20I - January 5 (Thursday)| Venue - Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune | Start time: 7:00 PM (IST)

3rd T20I - January 7 (Saturday)| Venue - Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot | Start time: 7:00 PM (IST)

Team India's squad for the T20I series

Hardik Pandya (C), Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

Poll : 0 votes