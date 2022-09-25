Top 10 funny memes after Deepti Sharma employs 'Mankad' runout to secure a 3-0 whitewash for India women against England

Indian off-spinner Deepti Sharma's 'Mankading' of an England batter in the final ODI against England, on Saturday, September 24, helped her side whitewash the hosts 3-0 in a series for the first time, at Lord's.

It also marked the end of the glorious career of veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami. The iconic Indian seamer bid farewell to the game on a high after a clinical series victory.

Coming to the match, India batted first after losing the toss. Smriti Mandhana (50) continued her brilliant form and hit another half-century. However, all the other top-order batters made minimal contributions.

The collapse meant the scoreboard read 29/4 after 8.4 overs. Deepti Sharma (68*) then tried to rebuild the innings with a 58-run partnership with Smriti Mandhana for the fifth wicket.

Mandhana also departed soon after she reached her fifty, leaving her side in a heap of trouble. Deepti Sharma strung along some mini partnerships with lower-order batters and helped India reach 169 before they were bowled out in 45.4 overs.

In response, England got off to a decent start as they did not lose any wickets in the first seven overs. Renuka Singh (4/29) dismissed Emma Lamb (21) in the eighth over to give India their first breakthrough.

The hosts' batting line-up collapsed like a pack of cards from then on and they found themselves at 118/9 after 35.2 overs.

Charlotte Dean (47) put on a rear-guard effort at this juncture to bring her team closer to the target before Deepti Sharma ran her out in the 44th over to end the contest. India won the match by 16 runs and won the series 3-0.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur extended support to Deepti Sharma after the controversial run-out dismissal and said:

"It was a collective team effort - everybody was in the game. We never thought we were out of the game at any point. I thought you will ask about the first nine wickets because they were also not easy to take. I don't think we have done something new. What I feel is that shows your awareness of what the batters are doing. I will back my player because I don't think she has done something which is not in the ICC rules."

Indian cricket fans unanimously rallied behind Deepti Sharma and pointed out that the dismissal was legal, according to the ICC. They shared hilarious memes in this regard on Twitter and also shed light on some interesting events involving England from the past through them.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

What is your take on the dismissal? Do let us know in the comments section.

