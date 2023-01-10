Top 10 funny memes after Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's 143-run opening partnership in 1st ODI vs Sri Lanka 

Openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill gave Team India a great start in the first ODI against Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday. January 10.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and asked the hosts to bat first. On a decent batting surface, the Men in Blue openers laid a solid platform for their side with a 143-run partnership.

Shubman Gill started with a flurry of boundaries square on both sides of the wicket. Rohit Sharma also joined in on the fun soon after by playing a couple of his signature pull shots for boundaries.

The duo notched up fluent half-centuries and looked well set at the crease. Dasun Shanaka broke the threatening stand in the 20th over by dismissing Shubman Gill (70) to give a much-needed breakthrough. Rohit Sharma (83) also perished soon after in the 24th over, edging one onto the stumps.

Fans were happy to witness decent performances from the new Indian ODI opening pair. They took to social media platforms and expressed their views on the same by sharing memes.

Here are some of the best ones:

10CRIC @10cric_official India off to a flying start, thanks to an amazing partnership between Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill! India off to a flying start, thanks to an amazing partnership between Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill! #INDvSL 🇮🇳 India off to a flying start, thanks to an amazing partnership between Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill! #INDvSL https://t.co/u0uK5qrWdM

#INDvSL Both Rohit Sharma & Shubman Gill missed out a well deserved century 🥺 Both Rohit Sharma & Shubman Gill missed out a well deserved century 🥺#INDvSL https://t.co/KMwMAZyGU9

"Shubman Gill should play ahead of everyone as his numbers are very good"- Aakash Chopra backs the youngster in the ODI format

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra reckoned that Shubman Gill deserved a place in Team India's ODI playing XI ahead of Ishan Kishan because of his wonderful record in recent times. However, he felt sympathetic towards Kishan but mentioned that even Karun Nair had to sit out after scoring a triple century in Test cricket.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, analyzing the selection conundrum of the opening combination, Chopra said:

"Shubman Gill should play ahead of everyone as his numbers are very good, but how will you drop someone who has scored 200? I feel you will not touch Ishan Kishan at this point in time, although the truth is that guys who have scored 300 have also been dropped - ask Karun Nair."

"If you ask me, I feel Gill is the present and future of Indian batting," he added. "I think he will be outstanding in ODIs and Tests - opening or close to that in ODIs and No. 3 or No. 4 in Tests."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views? Sound off in the comments section.

