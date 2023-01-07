Top 10 funny memes after Suryakumar Yadav powers India to 228/5 with an astonishing century against Sri Lanka in 3rd T20I

Suryakumar Yadav continued his dazzling form in the shortest format of cricket by slamming his third T20I century in the 3rd T20I against Sri Lanka. He displayed some majestic shots on Saturday, January 7, at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. On the back of his superlative 112-run knock, Team India reached a daunting total of 228/5 in the series decider.

After choosing to bat first, Team India suffered an early blow as Dilshan Madushanka dismissed Ishan Kishan (1) with a wonderful delivery. Rahul Tripathi (35 off 16 balls) came in and played with aggressive intent to inject much-needed momentum into the innings. Shubman Gill, meanwhile, continued to struggle at the other end.

Chamika Karunaratne dismissed Tripathi in the sixth over to halt India's surge. However, the Sri Lanka bowlers' happiness did not last long as the wicket brought the in-form Suryakumar Yadav to the crease.

The Mumbai batter took the baton from Tripathi and put on the carnage in Rajkot. Suryakumar Yadav did not spare a single bowler or any part of the ground as he smashed his way into a sensational century. Shubman Gill (46) and Axar Patel (21*) lent supporting hands to him during his splendid knock.

Suryakumar Yadav reflected on his knock at the mid-innings break and said:

"Really happy with the way things innings went, captain winning the toss and batting first, showing faith in all the batters and it's heartening. Few shots were predetermined but these are my shots that I've been played in the last one year, nothing different and enjoy myself as much as I can. That form has gone in 2022, it's a fresh start for 2023 but yes, the wicket is good and the outfield is going the job."

Fans react after India reach 228/5 against Sri Lanka in the 3rd T20I on back of Suryakumar Yadav's third T20I century

Fans enjoyed the high-scoring first innings in Rajkot on Saturday. They took to social media platforms to express their views by sharing hilarious memes.

Here is a collection of the best reactions:

Surya Kumar Yadav in today's T20I match at Rajkot be like

Surya Kumar Yadav in today's T20I match at Rajkot be like

Not many people have batted as well as this in their dreams.

#SuryakumarYadav #INDvSL

Not many people have batted as well as this in their dreams.

100 for the T20 beast - Suryakumar Yadav

