Top 10 funny memes after Team India's batting collapse in the 2nd T20I vs Sri Lanka

Team India's batting line-up collapsed meekly in a steep chase of 207 runs in the second T20I against Sri Lanka at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday, January 5.

After being asked to bat first, Sri Lanka notched up a daunting total of 206/6 on the back of blazing half-centuries from Dasun Shanaka (56*) and Kusal Mendis (52). Charith Asalanka (37) also played a useful cameo in the middle overs to support the duo.

Young Indian pace bowlers endured an off day with the ball. Shivam Mavi, who picked up four wickets in his debut game on Tuesday, went wicketless and conceded runs at an economy of 13.2 in this match. Umran Malik picked up three wickets but leaked 48 runs in his four overs.

Arshdeep Singh had an absolute horror night as he bowled five no-balls and gave away 37 runs in two overs. Axar Patel (2/24) was India's best bowler for India on a rough night, bowling an economical spell.

In response, the Indian openers struggled miserably as Dilshan Madushanka and Kasun Rajitha troubled them with the new ball. Rajitha cleaned up Ishan Kishan (2) in the second over when the southpaw tried to slog his way out. Shubman Gill (5) also followed him to the pavilion in the same over after mistiming a short ball, giving a dolly to the mid-on fielder inside the 30-yard circle.

Debutant Rahul Tripathi (5) hit a confident-looking boundary, but Madushanka dismissed him with a beauty in the third over. Hardik Pandya (12) came in next and tried to play aggressively, even though the team was on the back foot.

He also perished in the fifth over while trying to stay true to his counter-attacking approach, leaving India in a heap of trouble at 34/4.

Fans slam Indian top-order for flop show in a massive chase of 207 against Sri Lanka

Indian cricket fans were highly disappointed with the young brigade of Indian top-order batters after they failed in a pressure situation against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

They feel youngsters should learn to deal with such tricky situations from senior batters like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Fans conveyed their views in the form of hilarious memes.

Here is a collection of the best reactions:

Adi @WintxrfellViz Virat Kohli looking at Shubman Gill in T20Is Virat Kohli looking at Shubman Gill in T20Is https://t.co/JXuQsHvLmW

RADHE🇮🇳 @Iamradhe_p00

#INDvsSL Virat Kohli,Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah kaha chale gaye tum teeno Virat Kohli,Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah kaha chale gaye tum teeno 😭😭#INDvsSL https://t.co/41mLCdCynk

