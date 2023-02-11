Top 10 funny memes after Team India's thumping victory in 1st Test vs Australia in 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series

Team India began the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series on a grand note with a thumping victory against Australia in the first Test at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. A resurgent Ravindra Jadeja bagged the player of the match award for his stellar all-round showing in the encounter.

Australia batted first in the contest and managed a below-par score of 177 on day 1. India then reached 400 in the second innings on the back of Rohit Sharma's magnificent century. Ravindra Jadeja (70) and Axar Patel (84) also made significant contributions in the lower-middle-order as India took a healthy lead of 223 runs.

It eventually proved to be too much for the visiting team as they got bundled out for 91 in a single session on day 3. Steven Smith (25*) remained unbeaten in the end, as none of the other batters could handle the relentless pressure mounted upon them by the Indian spinners.

Ravichandran Ashwin stole the show with his 31st 5-wicket haul and played the protagonist role while other bowlers supported him perfectly.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, captain Rohit Sharma reviewed the contest and said:

"When you're playing a series like this it's important to start well. I'm happy I could put in a performance like this to help the team. Was unfortunate that I had to miss a few Tests due to injuries but I'm happy to be back, playing well and doing well for the team."

Sharma added:

"I think it was the first two overs from the seamers - 2/2 to start a game like that, you're pretty much in the ascendancy. The opposition is always under pressure (after that)."

"Having that first innings performance was important. All our batters applied themselves well to get us that lead and then our spinners bowled well."

Fans react after Team India's one-sided dominant win in the 1st Test vs Australia

Fans on social media enjoyed a lop-sided encounter between the two sides in Nagpur. They expressed their reactions to the game by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here is a collection of the best ones:

The two sides will now travel north to Delhi, where they will square off in the second Test of the 4-match series on February 17, Friday.

