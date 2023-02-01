Team India posted a mammoth total of 234/4 in the third T20I against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 1. The three-match series is currently leveled at 1-1.

It was a day to forget for the New Zealand bowlers on a batter's paradise. Team India captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest.

Michael Bracewell dismissed Ishan Kishan (1) in the second over to give his side an early breakthrough. It proved to be the only positive for the visitors throughout the first innings.

Rahul Tripathi (44) and Shubman Gill played an aggressive brand of cricket and optimized the field restrictions in the powerplay. Both players looked in great rhythm as they smashed bowlers all over the park during their 80-run stand for the second wicket.

After Tripathi perished in the ninth over, Gill continued in the same vein and motored along fluently. He played sensibly till the 15th over and reached his half-century before exploding in the death overs.

Shubman Gill displayed his fierce avatar in the final five overs of the innings as he accelerated at full throttle to power India to a daunting total of 234. During this period, Gill reached his maiden T20I century in just 54 balls to announce his arrival in the shortest format of the game.

Suryakumar Yadav (24) and Hardik Pandya (30) chipped in with useful cameos to assist him.

Fans react after Shubman Gill and co help India to 234/4 in 3rd T20I vs New Zealand in Ahmedabad

Fans on social media enjoyed the high-scoring first innings of the encounter between the two sides tonight. They expressed their reactions to the game by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

Amazing spell of 4 overs 54 Lockie Ferguson speeded his way into Dinda Academy

2nd T20i- 19(32)

3rd T20i- 1(3)

1st T20i- 4(5)
2nd T20i- 19(32)
3rd T20i- 1(3)
Series after series impressed the academy in every opportunity he got....what a consistency from Ishan the pocket dynamite Kishan🥵 #INDvNZ

New Zealand's batting line-up crumbled in the steep chase of 235 as they were skittled out cheaply for 66 runs in 12.1 overs, losing the match as well as the series.

