After securing a 2-1 series victory in the T20I leg, Team India will now square off against Sri Lanka in the 3-match ODI series. The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati will host the first ODI today (January 10).
Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and chose to bowl first, considering Dew would favor them while chasing. Left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka will make his ODI debut for the visitors in this contest.
Team India dropped Ishan Kishan in favor of Shubman Gill. He will open the batting with Rohit Sharma. The management also relegated Suryakumar Yadav to the bench, who has been in marvelous hitting form in T20 cricket.
India XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka
"Bowling in dewy conditions is something to look forward to"- Team India captain Rohit Sharma after losing the toss
Speaking at the toss, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma opened up that they wouldn't mind batting first as they wanted to challenge themselves in tough conditions in the lead-up to the ODI World Cup. Sharma said:
"We don't mind batting first to be honest. It will be a good challenge to put up a good score and bowl well later on. Nice to have these challenges going. Bowling in dewy conditions is something to look forward to obviously, so this is an opportunity for out unit.
He added:
"It is important to do the basics right, and also important to do things differently at times. In that way, we will move in the right direction. We have fond memories from the last time we played here in, hopefully, this will be another memorable match for us."
