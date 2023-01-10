After securing a 2-1 series victory in the T20I leg, Team India will now square off against Sri Lanka in the 3-match ODI series. The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati will host the first ODI today (January 10).

Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and chose to bowl first, considering Dew would favor them while chasing. Left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka will make his ODI debut for the visitors in this contest.

Team India dropped Ishan Kishan in favor of Shubman Gill. He will open the batting with Rohit Sharma. The management also relegated Suryakumar Yadav to the bench, who has been in marvelous hitting form in T20 cricket.

India XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

Some of the selection calls made by Team India for the first ODI disheartened the fans. They shared hilarious memes on Twitter and Instagram to express their views on the issue.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

shashank singh @shashank_singh2

- Declaring when Sachin on 194*

-2007 WC Debacle

- T20WC S/F ENG-172/0

-Virat sacked as ODI Captain

- Virat Quit Test Captaincy

- Dropping M.O.M Kuldeep

- Dropping Ishan after 200

-Rohit, Virat out of T20

#INDvsSL Is Dravid getting the material ready for his autobiography !- Declaring when Sachin on 194*-2007 WC Debacle- T20WC S/F ENG-172/0-Virat sacked as ODI Captain- Virat Quit Test Captaincy- Dropping M.O.M Kuldeep- Dropping Ishan after 200-Rohit, Virat out of T20 Is Dravid getting the material ready for his autobiography !- Declaring when Sachin on 194*-2007 WC Debacle- T20WC S/F ENG-172/0-Virat sacked as ODI Captain- Virat Quit Test Captaincy- Dropping M.O.M Kuldeep- Dropping Ishan after 200-Rohit, Virat out of T20#INDvsSL https://t.co/mYe8XRNFVI

Vaibhav @vabby_16 𝐍𝐨𝐯 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟔: Karun Nair Scores Triple Hundred vs ENG

𝐅𝐞𝐛 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟕: Karun Nair dropped in next Test

𝐃𝐞𝐜𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐: Ishan Kishan scores Double hundred vs BAN

𝐉𝐚𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑: Ishan Kishan dropped in next ODI

Sole reason for this to accomodate

KL Rahul 𝐍𝐨𝐯 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟔: Karun Nair Scores Triple Hundred vs ENG𝐅𝐞𝐛 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟕: Karun Nair dropped in next Test 𝐃𝐞𝐜𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐: Ishan Kishan scores Double hundred vs BAN𝐉𝐚𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑: Ishan Kishan dropped in next ODISole reason for this to accomodateKL Rahul https://t.co/86mJZZVn14

VellaRey @M21Reyansh He deserves better after that 200

#KLRahul #IshanKishan #INDvSL Feeling Sad For Ishan KishanHe deserves better after that 200 Feeling Sad For Ishan Kishan 😅 He deserves better after that 200#KLRahul #IshanKishan #INDvSL https://t.co/kJFrgky3zW

abhinav singh @_Abhi__tweets



#INDvsSL #IshanKishan Ishan Kishan has been dropped from the playing 11 despite scoring a double century in the last ODI series. Ishan Kishan has been dropped from the playing 11 despite scoring a double century in the last ODI series. #INDvsSL #IshanKishan https://t.co/Xf3H1TEYnt

"Bowling in dewy conditions is something to look forward to"- Team India captain Rohit Sharma after losing the toss

Speaking at the toss, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma opened up that they wouldn't mind batting first as they wanted to challenge themselves in tough conditions in the lead-up to the ODI World Cup. Sharma said:

"We don't mind batting first to be honest. It will be a good challenge to put up a good score and bowl well later on. Nice to have these challenges going. Bowling in dewy conditions is something to look forward to obviously, so this is an opportunity for out unit.

He added:

"It is important to do the basics right, and also important to do things differently at times. In that way, we will move in the right direction. We have fond memories from the last time we played here in, hopefully, this will be another memorable match for us."

Do you think India's playing XI for this game is well-balanced? Sound off your opinions in the comments section.

Get IND vs SL Live Score Updates for 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News and updates.

Poll : 0 votes