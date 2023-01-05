Top 10 funny memes after the toss in 2nd T20I between India and Sri Lanka

Team India and Sri Lanka are currently squaring off against each other in the second T20I of the ongoing series at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday, January 5. The hosts won the first T20I on Tuesday and currently lead 1-0 in the three-match series.

Hardik Pandya won the toss and chose to bowl first in the second T20I. After suffering an injury while fielding in the first T20I, Sanju Samson will miss the remaining games of the series.

Rahul Tripathi replaced him in the playing XI for this match, while Harshal Patel made way for returning Arshdeep Singh. Sri Lanka did not make any changes to their playing XI.

Here are the playing XIs:

India XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, and Dilshan Madushanka.

Fans observed the team composition of Men in Blue during the toss and voiced their thoughts on social media platforms through memes.

"It is about picking your spot and assessing the conditions early" - India opener Shubman Gill on his gameplan in T20 cricket

Team India's opening batter Shubman Gill stated that adjusting to conditions early in the game is an imperative part of his T20 game. Gill revealed that he usually chooses the right moments to switch gears and press the accelerator after the initial process.

Speaking ahead of the second T20I against Sri Lanka, Shubman Gill said:

"It is about picking your spot and assessing the conditions early to see if the ball is swinging or it's spinning and then taking on the right moment is what I look for while opening.

"The chat is simple with Ishan Kishan - just look out for matchups. There are bowlers he'll target and bowlers I'll target. So it's definitely easier when there's a left-right combination."

