Top 10 funny Shubman Gill memes after he played a maiden over in high-scoring 3rd T20I against Sri Lanka

Shubman Gill received heavy flak from the fans after his sedate start in the powerplay during the third T20I against Sri Lanka on Saturday (January 7). The talented player also played out a maiden in the second over of the first innings bowled by Kasun Rajitha, much to the frustration of the viewers.

Rahul Tripathi (35 off 16 balls) saved India after the poor start with a counter-attacking cameo. After his dismissal, Suryakumar Yadav hit a magnificent century and paved the way for a comfortable win.

Shubman Gill (46 off 36 balls) managed to recover from a poor start with a couple of lusty blows. However, he still ended up with a below-par strike rate of 127.78 on a batting paradise in Rajkot.

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma failed to give quick starts to Team India in the 2022 T20 World Cup, where the team suffered an embarrassing loss in the semi-finals.

Indian selectors have recently blooded young openers like Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill in T20I cricket, hoping for an aggressive brand of cricket in powerplay overs. However, the results remained the same as Gill and Kishan failed to perform across the three matches in this series.

Fans observed the shortcomings of Shubman Gill against Sri Lanka and drew parallels between him and KL Rahul. They sarcastically pointed out that Gill was an apt replacement for Rahul as he also played out maidens in T20 cricket, which was done frequently in 2022 by Rahul.

Fans conveyed their views by sharing memes on Twitter. Here are some of the best ones.

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy #INDvSL The thing which we love the most in an opener is he playing the maiden over in powerplay and guess what Professor KL and his successor Shubhman Gill both have mastered this skill The thing which we love the most in an opener is he playing the maiden over in powerplay and guess what Professor KL and his successor Shubhman Gill both have mastered this skill😍🙈 #INDvSL https://t.co/Eb3NMy6P5S

Akshat @AkshatOM10



Both playing maiden over in t20 match. 🤝



#INDvSL #INDvsSL Shubman Gill replacement for KL Rahul they in t20i they said well said.Both playing maiden over in t20 match. 🤝 Shubman Gill replacement for KL Rahul they in t20i they said well said.Both playing maiden over in t20 match. 🤝 #INDvSL #INDvsSL https://t.co/XRNBNakerF

Hemant @Sportscasmm #INDvSL #INDvsSL



KL Rahul seeing Shubman Gill playing a maiden over in T20Is: KL Rahul seeing Shubman Gill playing a maiden over in T20Is: #INDvSL #INDvsSL KL Rahul seeing Shubman Gill playing a maiden over in T20Is: https://t.co/OlqXz2RGNM

Ajay Jadeja analyses Shubman Gill's knock in the 3rd T20I against Sri Lanka

Former Indian batter Ajay Jadeja opined that Shubman batted at his natural tempo in the third T20I against Sri Lanka. He managed to score runs for the first time in the series. He noted that Gill scores consistently in this manner but felt that the approach might not suit India's current template in T20I cricket.

Speaking on Cricbuzz after the match, Ajay Jadeja said:

"For the first time in this series Shubman Gill did what he is capable of doing or what he is good at doing. He is more consistent when he plays the way he knows how to play, which is not what India wants to see with their openers and their style of play. So, that is a separate issue."

Do you agree with Ajay Jadeja's views? Sound off your opinions in the comments section.

Get IND vs SL Live Score for the 3rd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for live updates & latest news.

Poll : 0 votes