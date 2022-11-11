Top 10 MS Dhoni memes as fans pay tribute to his achievements and miss him dearly after Team India's latest World Cup debacle 

Fans reminisced about MS Dhoni's unparalleled captaincy legacy after Team India's humiliating loss against England in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday, November 10.

Rohit Sharma-led Indian side surrendered meekly without a fight in the contest. The Men in Blue were timid with their batting approach, to begin with, as they could only post 168/6 on a decent batting track against a strong English batting line-up.

Their bowling attack then looked toothless against the ruthless England openers, who chased down the target themselves in just 16 overs to cap off a clinical performance.

Rohit looked bereft of answers amidst the onslaught of Jos Buttler and Alex Hales. India also suffered a similar 10-wicket loss at the 2021 T20 World Cup last year against Pakistan, when Virat Kohli was still the all-format skipper.

After witnessing such a deflating defeat, fans took to social media platforms to recall Dhoni's accomplishments of leading Team India to glory in the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup, and 2013 Champions Trophy. They pointed out that his unique trait of remaining cool and composed in crunch situations has helped India win big tournaments in the past.

Due to the same, they have missed his presence dearly in the team over the last few years, where Team India have been choking in knock-out games while dealing with pressure situations.

"When you needed it most, it wasn't there"- Aakash Chopra criticizes Team India top-order batters for lacking aggressive intent against England

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra pointed out that the top-order batters' failure to display aggressive intent has been the talk of the town ever since the team's group-stage exit from last year's edition.

Reviewing Team India's semi-final match against England in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra said:

"The first thing was the template. When you needed it most, it wasn't there. I won't say that if you are chasing 150 against Pakistan and it is a green pitch in Melbourne, the bowling was good on the other side, that you should hit sixes. That is stupidity, that is a self-goal, you shouldn't do that, so that was right."

On the importance of adapting to certain situations and opponents, he added:

"You were 49/5 against South Africa, no question of the template, bat first and score some runs, that is only enough. Netherlands, Bangladesh - they were all okay, but at this time when you came in front of England, you had to say that you are attacking, you have come prepared for the last one year."

India will next take on New Zealand in a white-ball series, starting on November 18.

