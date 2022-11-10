T20 World Cup 2022: Top 10 funny memes as fans blame BCCI and IPL for Team India's dismal performances in ICC tournaments

Indian cricket fans levied heavy criticism on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Indian Premier League (IPL) after losing against England.

The Men in Blue suffered an annihilating defeat against England in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022 on November 10. The ruthless English team completely outplayed the Indian team in all departments in Adelaide. They booked themselves a date with Pakistan in the final on Sunday (November 13) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Right from the toss, everything went in England's favor on Thursday.

While the Indian top-order struggled for runs in the powerplay, the English openers got off to a brisk start with aggressive intent from the onset. It proved to be the decisive moment of the match.

India never recovered after an early onslaught from Jos Buttler (80*) and Alex Hales (86*). They went on a rampage and chased down 169 in just 16 overs.

Indian cricket fans took to social media platforms to blame the BCCI and IPL for India's repeated failures in high-pressure knock-out games. Since the 2015 ODI World Cup, India have reached the knock-out stages multiple times in the ICC tournaments. However, they have ended up losing on all occasions.

Fans slammed BCCI for not addressing the issue and pointed out that they only care about their cash-rich league and not international cricket. They also trolled players who performed extraordinarily in the Indian Premier League but didn't replicate their performances in Indian colors.

Here is a collection of the best memes on the matter:

Pakchikpak Raja Babu @HaramiParindey Indian players getting ready to play IPL next Indian players getting ready to play IPL next https://t.co/ddIDYY6QuN

Kadak @kadak_chai_ #chockers #BoycottIPL



1. Team India during IPL matches

2. Team India during international matches 1. Team India during IPL matches2. Team India during international matches #chockers #BoycottIPL1. Team India during IPL matches2. Team India during international matches https://t.co/cgXtp7vHgM

Kadak @kadak_chai_ #BoycottIPL #BCCI



No IPLs for few years pls No IPLs for few years pls #BoycottIPL #BCCINo IPLs for few years pls https://t.co/YP9CPiWSH5

"These guys have played enough cricket to know that with the IPL and other games"- Rohit Sharma on handling pressure in knock-out games

Team India captain Rohit Sharma emphasized the importance of maintaining composure and calmness in crunch games after the England loss. He opened up that Indian players have enough experience in such situations due to the IPL.

Reflecting on his side's performance in the contest at the post-match presentation, Rohit Sharma said:

"We didn't step up with the ball today. When it comes to the knockout stages, it becomes about handling the pressure. It's something that comes with individuals too. You can't go and teach people how to handle pressure. These guys have played enough cricket to know that with the IPL and other games but it didn't happen today. When it comes to this stage, it's all about keeping calm."

He added:

"It's very disappointing how it turned out today. I thought we batted well at the back end to get to that score. We weren't good enough with the ball. It definitely wasn't a wicket where a team could come and chase the target in 17 overs."

What do you think is the reason behind India's repeated failures in ICC knock-out games? Sound off in the comments section.

