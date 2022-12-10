Top 10 Virat Kohli memes after he ends ODI century drought after three years

Virat Kohli finally ended his century drought of 1214 days in the ODI format with a sublime 113-run knock in the final ODI against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Saturday, December 10.

With his 72nd hundred, he also strolled past Ricky Ponting to the second position in the list of leading century-makers in international cricket. Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar holds the pole position with 100 centuries.

Team India batted first in the third ODI against Bangladesh after losing the toss. Shikhar Dhawan's (3 off 8 balls) poor run of form continued as he departed in the fifth over.

Virat Kohli (113 off 91 balls) walked into bat at his patented No. 3 position and stitched together a mammoth 290-run partnership with Ishan Kishan (210) to steer his side towards a massive total. While Kishan tore into the Bangladesh bowling attack with his strokeplay, Kohli anchored the innings perfectly to complement him.

After Ishan Kishan's departure, Virat Kohli seamlessly transitioned into the aggressor role and notched up his 44th ODI century with a six in the 39th over. The talismanic batter perished soon after in the 42nd over, trying to up the ante.

Washington Sundar (37) and Axar Patel (20) chipped in with handy cameos in the death overs to help India reach 409/8 in 50 overs.

Speaking at the mid-innings break, Ishan Kishan reflected on his match-defining partnership with Kohli and said:

"I was batting with Virat bhai and you can't ask for more when you're batting with him. He has such a good sense of the game. I was asking him what to do and he told me which balls to select and when to go for the singles.

"He told me it would be my first hundred and to go for singles (when in the 90s) but my approach was to just watch the ball and if it was there, to just go for it."

Fans heap praise on Virat Kohli after his 113-run knock against Bangladesh in Chattogram

Indian cricket fans enjoyed Virat Kohli's sublime century against Bangladesh in the 3rd ODI on Saturday. They took to social media and expressed their views through some memes.

Here are some of the best reactions:

After 19 overs, Bangladesh reached 106/3 in the chase of 410.

