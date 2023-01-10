Top 10 Virat Kohli memes after he slams 45th ODI century in the 1st ODI vs Sri Lanka

Virat Kohli registered his 45th ODI century in the first game against Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, January 10. Courtesy of his magnificent knock, the Men in Blue put on a mammoth total of 373/7 after being asked to bat first.

Rohit Sharma (83) and Shubman Gill (70) laid a solid foundation for the hosts with an opening partnership of 143 runs. Both batters looked in great rhythm as they played fluent shots and scored runs at a brisk pace. However, they could not convert their half-centuries into big ones.

After their departure, Virat Kohli took on the baton and anchored the innings perfectly. Shreyas Iyer (28) and KL Rahul (39) provided him support with handy cameos.

Kohli kept running hard between the wickets and kept pouncing on the loose deliveries, en route to his 73rd international century. He also received a lucky reprieve when Dasun Shanaka dropped his catch.

Indian cricket fans enjoyed Virat Kohli's sublime century against Sri Lanka in the 1st ODI on Tuesday. They took to social media and expressed their views through some memes.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Pulkit🇮🇳❤️ @pulkit5Dx Everyone Is Praising Virat Kohli Ji For his 73rd Century



Meanwhile Gautam Gambhir: Everyone Is Praising Virat Kohli Ji For his 73rd Century Meanwhile Gautam Gambhir: https://t.co/jya8cLUhbo

UmdarTamker @UmdarTamker Gautam Gambhir when century is hit by...



Suryakumar Virat

Yadav kohli Gautam Gambhir when century is hit by... Suryakumar Virat Yadav kohli https://t.co/lRY4jDz04r

Ѧ†ʊℓ🇮🇳 @atulprakashh

Everytime he Target Kohli Gambhir daily routineEverytime he Target Kohli Gambhir daily routine 😶Everytime he Target Kohli https://t.co/57nCOoC76U

"I just wanted to go at my own pace" - Virat Kohli reflects on his 73rd international hundred

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli reflected on his sublime knock during the mid-innings break. The talismanic scorer stated that he tried to be positive from the onset and was lucky to get a couple of reprieves.

"I was mentally fresh after the Bangladesh tour where things didn't go as well as I would have liked," Kohli said. "I just wanted to go at my own pace and be positive from the outset. I had to bat through until the end. (On a couple of dropped chances) I would take those any day. Luck plays a big part."

"You just bow your head down and thank God on these kind of evenings," he added. "You tend to get frustrated when it doesn't go your way but it's important to remember these things as well. I could have got out for 50-odd. I'm just grateful and thankful that I was blessed with a little bit of luck today."

At the time of writing, Sri Lanka were 42/2 in 10.2 overs with Pathum Nissanka leading the charge for the tourists.

