“Tough one to swallow” – Ben Stokes on his dismissal after England lose to Australia by 43 runs in second Ashes Test

England captain Ben Stokes was disappointed with his dismissal during his team's second innings on Day 5 of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s on Sunday (July 2).

The 32-year-old, though, credited Australia for their plan B to take his wicket after he had smashed eight sixes to stage England’s comeback, sharing a 108-run partnership with Stuart Broad (11) for the seventh wicket.

For the uninitiated, Stokes got out to a short-length delivery from Josh Hazlewood as England lost their seventh wicket for 301 while chasing 371. The left-hander was caught by Australian wicket-keeper Alex Carey following a top edge.

On the post-match show, Ben Stokes said:

“Having experienced something similar, you are able to look back at it. Did take a lot out of Headingley, but unfortunately (it was) not to be. (I) definitely, felt we had a shout, but Australia changed their plans, and that changed things for me. I had to take my risks to the longer side of the ground. Tough one to swallow, but it was a fantastic game.”

He continued:

“Quite some factors about that dismissal. I was looking at the umpires if they had called the over, they said no. At the end of the day, it is out.”

What Ben Stokes said about England’s collapse in first innings of 2nd Ashes Test

Ben Stokes was critical of England’s batting after they lost six wickets for 47 runs in their first innings after resuming Day 3 at 278-4 in the second Ashes Test.

The reaction came after former players questioned shot selections from England batters, including Joe Root and Harry Brook, who were exposed to short deliveries. The all-rounder said:

“Reckless is an easy word to use. What me and Brendon (McCullum) have done is give guys complete clarity.

"We don’t ask them to play a certain way, but if they play a certain way. They have the full backing of the dressing room. So, the message out there is to play with clarity. I might play a bowler differently than someone else.”

On the positive side, Stokes hailed pacer Josh Tongue for taking five wickets in the contest:

“First game against Ireland, I didn’t know him well. I knew him as a great prospect. He has been brilliant. Great find for us, incredible the way he took responsibility and bowled for us.”

Stokes reckons England can make a comeback in the five-match Ashes Test series:

“Quick turnaround now, and we are 2-0 down, but we can make it 3-2. We have won 3-0 against Pakistan, 3-0 against NZ, so we have the belief that we can do it.”

The third Ashes Test will be played at Headingley, Leeds, from Thursday (July 6).

