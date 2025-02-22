Travis Head perishes for 6 as Jofra Archer holds onto a brilliant reflex catch of his bowling in AUS vs ENG Champions Trophy 2025 clash [Watch]

Jofra Archer took the prized wicket of Travis Head as he held onto a brilliant reflex catch of his bowling in the 2025 Champions Trophy clash between England and Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday, February 22. Head departed for just six runs off five deliveries as the Aussies lost their first wicket for 21 runs.

Ad

The dismissal came in the fourth over of Australia’s run chase. Archer bowled pitched-up delivery outside off and Head seemingly attempted to play a drive with hard hands towards the mid-off or extra cover. The ball hit the bottom of the bat and Archer took a brilliant reflex catch with both hands towards his left.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

With the dismissal, Jofra Archer continued his knack of picking up wickets in powerplay overs. On the other hand, Travis Head went five innings in ODIs with a half-century.

Travis Head and Steve Smith depart early in Australia’s 352-chase against England in the Champions Trophy match

Travis Head and Steve Smith departed cheaply in Australia’s 352 chase against England in the Champions Trophy. Smith was caught by Ben Duckett in the slip cordon off Mark Wood’s bowling in the fifth over to leave the Aussies in a spot of bother at 27/2.

Ad

At the time of writing, the Aussies were 43/2 after six overs, with Matthew Short and Marnus Labuschagne at the crease.

Batting first, England posted the highest total in the Champions Trophy history. They scored 351/8 in 50 overs. Ben Duckett also registered the highest individual score in the 50-over tournament, scoring 165 off 143 deliveries, a knock laced with three sixes and 17 boundaries. Joe Root also chipped in with 68 off 78 balls. The duo put on a 158-run stand for the third wicket.

Ad

Skipper Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer also chipped in with 23 (21) and 21* (10), respectively. Ben Dwarshuis emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Australia, picking up three wickets. Adam Zampa and Marnus Labuschagne also bagged two wickets apiece.

Follow the AUS vs ENG 2025 Champions Trophy clash live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback