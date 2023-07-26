"Travis Head could be a possible option" - Damien Fleming on the potential Australian captain after Pat Cummins

Former Australian pacer Damien Fleming believes middle-order batter Travis Head can be the team's next captain when Pat Cummins decides to walk away from the role.

Cummins has come under criticism for his tactics during the ongoing Ashes series despite the Aussies leading 2-1 and retaining the urn.

Head has been in leadership roles from a young age, leading South Australia to the Under-19 National Championship title in 2012-13. He was subsequently named the captain of the South Australian domestic side in February 2015.

Head led the team to their first Sheffield Shield final in 20 years in the 2015- 16 season. The 29-year-old also led the Adelaide Strikers to their first Big Bash title in the 2017-18 season.

Speaking to SEN Radio, Fleming insisted Australia continue with Pat Cummins as the captain but named Head a possible option in the future.

"There’s a finishing line, and only he’ll know, I want him to keep doing it (captaining). I don’t know who it goes to, Steve Smith is already questioning how long he’ll play for, Travis Head could be a possible option he has captained South Australia since a young age," said Fleming.

The former pacer also mentioned that Cummins should look to lead the side till the end of the ongoing WTC cycle ( 2023-25).

"I think 3-4 years is ideal for an Australian captain and in an ideal world, Cummins does it for a couple of years and looks to retain the Test championship," added Cummins.

The 30-year-old led Australia to the top of the points table for the 2021-23 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, culminating with a sensational win in the summit clash against India.

Cummins could also become the first Australian captain since Steve Waugh in 2001 to win a Test series in England should the side not lose the final Test at the Oval.

"Saw signs at Headingley that I didn’t like" - Damien Fleming

Steve Smith has been vice-captain to Pat Cummins since the 2021-22 Ashes.

Damien Fleming believes while Pat Cummins has all the makings of a great captain, he can use more assistance from his deputy Steve Smith in the field.

Smith has captained Australia in 38 Tests, winning 21 with ten losses and seven draws. He was appointed as vice-captain to Pat Cummins after the resignation of Tim Paine at the start of the 2021-22 Ashes.

While Cummins has been highly successful leading the side, Smith has stepped in as captain during his absence.

However, the former pacer believes Smith should step in as the fielding captain when Cummins is in the middle of his bowling spell.

"I saw signs at Headingley that I didn’t like and that was Steve Smith fielding at backward square leg. Steve Smith is helping on the field and that has to happen, but Cummins was bowling and I’m going okay well who’s setting the field then? Smith can’t field at backward square leg if he’s the fielding captain," said Fleming.

The 34-year-old Smith recently led the side in the final two games of the Border Gavaskar Trophy after Cummins returned home due to family commitments.

Meanwhile, Cummins boasts impressive numbers as the Australian skipper, leading the side to 11 wins out of 20 Tests.