T20 World Cup 2021: "Let's hope we can create a big upset" - New Zealand's Trent Boult ahead of England clash

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult is hopeful his side will cause an upset against England in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Wednesday.

While England came into the tournament as one of the favorites, the Kiwis were still considered underdogs, with India and Pakistan tipped to go through from their Super 12 group.

However, the Kiwis knocked India out of the T20 World Cup while clinching their place in the semi-finals with a comprehensive victory over Afghanistan in their final Super 12 game.

In the build-up to their last-four clash against England, Trent Boult spoke about the crucial upcoming encounter in conversation with the Blackcaps' social media page. The pacer feels the New Zealand team have gelled well together in the tournament and said:

"For me, it is about starting again. We are up against a classy opposition coming into the business end of this tournament. I think what has worked well with us currently is that the guys work together, they try to be as accurate as they possibly can and I suppose they try to read the wicket as quickly as they can as well. So, pushing forward, that is going to be a big couple of things to check-off for us."

Boult was also asked about how New Zealand plan to contain a formidable England unit. The left-arm seamer was quick to remember the recent history between the two sides in white-ball cricket, referring to the 2019 ODI World Cup final.

Here's what Boult had to say about England:

"They're full of match-winners. Very well-balanced team and they're playing some very good white-ball cricket at the moment. So, let's hope we can create a big upset. There's been some good history between the two sides over the last few while in white-ball cricket. So, I'm sure there is a lot of people back home watching this one with interest."

Adam Milne has seamlessly fit in - Trent Boult

New Zealand were dealt a crucial blow in their T20 World Cup campaign after pacer Lockie Ferguson was ruled out of the tournament with a calf tear.

Adam Milne, who was a traveling reserve in the New Zealand squad, replaced the Kolkata Knight Riders speedster in the Kiwi team. Milne is coming off an IPL stint with the Mumbai Indians and was also mighty impressive in The Hundred.

On being asked if New Zealand would miss Ferguson's presence, Boult said:

In this format, everyone needs to be very clear in what they're trying to do and the boys have been gelling very nicely. Disappointing to lose Lockie early in the tournament but I think Adam has seamlessly fit in and been able to apply that pressure and adapt to that similar role. The boys have been on a bit of a role.

Boult's New Zealand will face England at the Sheikh Abu Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Pakistan will lock horns with Australia in the second semi-final on Thursday. The final of the T20 World Cup is set to be played on Sunday, November 14th.

