Trent Boult returns as New Zealand name 14-member squad for Australia T20Is

Veteran pacer Trent Boult has returned to the New Zealand T20I squad for the first time since November 2022 as the Blackcaps announced a 14-member squad for the home series against Australia.

Boult will be part of the squad for the second and third T20Is, while his pace-bowling partner Tim Southee will feature only in the opening T20I. While Boult has played ODIs for the side, including the 2023 World Cup, his last T20I outing came against Pakistan in the 2022 World Cup in Australia.

Regular skipper Kane Williamson will miss the series due to paternity leave, and left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner will lead the side in his absence. New Zealand will also be without the services of the in-form Daryll Mitchell, who is nursing a foot injury and missing the ongoing second Test against South Africa.

The squad also includes young sensation Rachin Ravindra and uncapped all-rounder Josh Clarkson.

With the T20 World Cup fast approaching in June, Chief Selector Sam Wells spoke about the squad for the Australia series by saying:

"It’s never ideal missing two of your best players for such a big series, but in saying that, we do have a lot of faith in the guys coming in. Both Josh and Rachin have been in our white-ball squads this summer and it’s really exciting for them to now get this opportunity."

He added:

"Josh hits the ball as long and as hard as anyone and we were encouraged by his performances with the ball in his maiden ODI series against Bangladesh before Christmas. Rachin’s talent and class has been clear to all over the past six months, and similar to Josh, it’s great to have his all-round skill-set to call on in this squad."

Meanwhile, all-rounders Michael Bracewell and Jimmy Neesham were unavailable for selection due to injuries.

After a drawn 1-1 T20I series against Bangladesh, the Kiwis hammered Pakistan in the five-match affair by a 4-1 margin.

The Trans-Tasmanian rivalry will kickstart with three T20Is, starting in Wellington on February 21. Australia and New Zealand will also play two Tests after the T20I series.

New Zealand are currently engaged in the second Test of the two-match series against South Africa in Wellington, having won the opener by 281 runs.

New Zealand squad for three-match T20I series against Australia

Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult (games 2 & 3), Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, and Tim Southee (game 1).

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App