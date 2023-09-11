New Zealand pacer Trent Boult made a stellar comeback to the ODI format with a wonderful new-ball spell against England on Sunday (September 10). In his first ODI in almost a year, Boult scalped three crucial wickets in his first three overs to reiterate his class. Eventually, though, Boult's spell went in vain as England won the second ODI at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

Due to rain interruption, the match was curtailed to a 34-overs-per-side affair. After being asked to bat first, England got off to a disastrous start. In his 100th ODI, Trent Boult produced a masterclass of swing bowling and triggered a top-order collapse of the English line-up.

Mitchell Santner's sharp catch helped him dismiss Jonny Bairstow and bag his first wicket in the third over of the match. Boult also trapped Joe Root plumb in front of the stumps two balls later to stun the hosts. The left-arm pacer then sent Ben Stokes back to the pavilion in the 5th over to reduce England to 8/3.

Fans were excited to witness the comeback of Trent Boult ahead of the ODI World Cup in India. Here are some of the top social media reactions on the matter:

New Zealand lost the match by 79 runs despite Trent Boult's heroics with the ball

Jos Buttler (30) and Moeen Ali (33) tried to rebuild the innings after joining hands when England were in a precarious situation at 8/3. Both got starts but failed to get a move on.

However, Liam Livingstone (95*) carried the innings forward and hit his second consecutive half-century. He recorded his highest individual score and powered England to 226/7. Sam Curran (42) supported him well in the lower middle order.

In response, New Zealand got bundled out for 147 in 26.5 overs and lost the match by 79 runs. David Willey and Reece Topley scalped three wickets apiece for England in the bowling department.

Reflecting on the win, England captain Jos Buttler said:

"From the position we found ourselves in, to post a total that we got is the way we want to play our game. It was a fantastic partnership towards the end. I want us to go harder, push back, the conditions were good for seam bowling but I want us to push them back and put them off those lengths. I think it has been a hallmark of the team. Trying to get back into the ODI format, few games haven't quite played that, trying to be ultra-positive."