“Tried for 15 years to stop that happening” – Aaron Finch's cheeky response to a fan on his nightmares against Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Former Australian captain Aaron Finch recently opened up on his struggles against Indian swing bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar. That came after a Twitter user asked him about his troubles against the medium pacer. The 36-year-old said that he tried his best to overcome Bhuvneshwar Kumar, but to no avail.

For the uninitiated, Kumar dismissed Finch four times on a trot in ODIs in 2019. The right-handed batter returned with scores of 6, 6, 14, and a duck in those games.

Kumar also dismissed Finch twice in T20Is and once in IPL 2016. A user tweeted:

“Why did Bhuvi trouble you a bit? Could you elaborate? Is it your feet coming across?”

Finch came up with a cheeky reply and quote-retweeted:

“Yep!! Tried for 15 years to stop that happening.”

Finch announced his retirement from international cricket in February earlier this year. He represented Australia in five Tests, 146 ODIs, and 103 T20Is, scoring 8804 runs across formats, including 19 tons and 51 half-centuries.

The former opener also emerged as the most successful captain for Australia in T20Is, leading his team to 40 wins in 76 games. He also led the Aussies to their first-ever ICC T20 World Cup title in 2021.

Finch was last seen in action for San Francisco Unicorns in the inaugural Major League Cricket. He managed just 68 runs in five games.

Mitchell Marsh replaces Aaron Finch as Australia’s new T20I captain

Mitchell Marsh has replaced Aaron Finch as the new captain of Australia’s T20I team. The all-rounder will lead the Aussies in the upcoming three-match series in South Africa, scheduled to begin on August 30.

Marsh had played an unbeaten knock of 77 runs off 50 balls in the 2021 T20 World Cup final. He guided Australia to success in the U-19 World Cup in New Zealand and has experience of leading Western Australia in domestic cricket.

On the appointment, chief selector George Bailey said:

"Mitch has long been a senior player within the white-ball structure, with this an opportunity for him to add to his leadership skills at the international level. We look forward to him taking that step in South Africa."

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.