“Try to buy a replacement in Palikabazaar” – Fans react hilariously to David Warner losing baggy green ahead of final Test appearance for Australia

David Warner recently lost his baggy green ahead of his final Test appearance for Australia. The veteran opener took to social media on Tuesday (January 2) to make a plea, urging the backpack to be returned.

It came after the cap went missing while traveling from Melbourne to Sydney for the third and final Test against Pakistan, scheduled to begin on Wednesday, January 3.

The 37-year-old promised to gift his Australian kit bag in return for his Test cap.

"Hi all, this is my last resort," he wrote on Instagram, alongside a video. "but my backpack, which contained my Baggy Green, has been taken from my luggage, which was transported to Melbourne airport and flown on @qantas to Sydney a few days ago. @qantas have said they checked their cameras and have not seen anyone open our bags and take the backpack, however, they do have blind spots.”

He added:

“If you are the person, who was either working for the company driving it to and from the airport or working for @qantas and have, by chance, just wanted the backpack, I have one for. I would be grateful if this were returned asap. Thanks."

"Please reach out to Cricket Australia or myself via my social media and I'm happy to give this to you if you return my baggy greens."

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) came up with mixed reactions to David Warner losing his Test cap ahead of his retirement game.

"He should try to buy a replacement in Palikabazaar"

"Uzzy (Usman Khawaja) wasn't a specialist”- Pat Cummins wants the best batter to replace David Warner

Australia captain Pat Cummins said that he wants the best batter to replace David Warner in Tests and ODIs after the latter’s retirement. The 30-year-old pointed out that the replacement doesn’t necessarily have to be any specialist opener, by citing the example of Usman Khawaja. He was quoted as saying by PerthNow:

"Uzzy (Usman Khawaja) wasn't a specialist (opener) until it was basically the only spot available in the team and he forced his way in. Ideally, you've got someone who's had experience opening, but I don't think it's a blanket rule.”

Australian coach Andrew McDonald has left the door open for Cameron Green to fill the void of Warner’s absence. Marcus Harris and Matt Renshaw are also among the suitable candidates for the opening spot.

