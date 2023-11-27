"Trying to forget World Cup final while watching back-to-back wins in Pan Masala trophy"- Top 10 funny memes as India beat Australia in 2nd T20I

Team India beat Australia comfortably by 44 runs in the second T20I at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, November 26. Courtesy of the win, they have taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

After being asked to bat first, India notched up a mammoth total of 235/4 in 20 overs. The top-order players Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Ishan Kishan smashed half-centuries and laid down a solid platform. Rinku Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma chipped in with cameos to provide the finishing touches to the innings.

In reply, Australia could only reach 191/9 in 20 overs. The visitors got off to a poor start in the steep chase as they slumped to 58/4 in 7.2 overs. Tim David (37) and Marcus Stoinis (45) then played aggressively to bring their side back on track.

However, they couldn't convert their starts and fell in successive overs after putting on 81 runs together. Australia lost their way from there and eventually lost the match.

Fans on social media enjoyed the high-scoring second T20I match between India and Australia on Sunday. They expressed their reactions through some hilarious memes on social media.

Here are some of the best memes:

The boys are not putting too much pressure on me: Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav after going 2-0 up against Australia in T20I series

At the post-match presentation, Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav reflected on the win and said:

"The boys are not putting too much pressure on me. Taking that onus, taking that responsibility. I think I only told them before the toss to be prepared to bat first. When we came here for practise, the game started at 7 and there was a lot of dew after 3 overs."

Surya also praised Rinku Singh for his brilliant hitting prowess in the death overs, saying:

"When I saw him (Rinku Singh) in the last game, the composure he showed, it was brilliant. Today also, asked to bat in the last two overs, he was brilliant."

The two teams will next face off in the third T20I of the series on Tuesday (November 28) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.