"The man of crisis" - Twitterati erupts as Mushfiqur Rahim smacks back-to-back centuries against Sri Lanka

As Mushfiqur Rahim rose like a phoenix from the ashes in the second Test against Sri Lanka, fans on Twitter couldn't control their excitement. They were all praise for the Bangladeshi veteran, who in the company of Liton Das, bailed the team out of trouble after being down at 24/5 in the first innings.

Mushfiqur, who walked in at No. 5 at the fall of the wicket of Mominul Haque, exhibited authority right from the start and batted with great, positive intent. He took the attack back to the Sri Lanka bowlers and played some flawless cricket to take Bangladesh's total past 250 runs.

This is the second consecutive century for the Bogra-born player in this series. In the first innings of the first Test, the 34-year-old scored 105 runs off 282 balls in a knock that demanded immense discipline and patience. However, despite this effort, the match finished in a draw.

The fans went berserk on Twitter after Rahim's century and congratulated him and Liton Das for their wonderful batting display. They termed Mushfiqur 'The man for the crisis' and 'Mr. Dependable' amongst other things and wanted him to continue with the wonderful run of form going ahead as well.

Here are some interesting reactions on Twitter after Mushfiqur Rahim's century:

Bangladesh Cricket @BCBtigers



CricWick @CricWick



Back-to-back hundreds for the little master, Mushfiqur Rahim as he negates Sri Lanka’s attack with class



John's (Brackets) @Johns_Analytics Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 2nd Test



Bangers



1/0

2/6

3/16

4/24

5/24



That's quite a poor start.



Now...



5/265



Mushfiqur Rahim 112

Litton Das 128



mdnaim hossen @mdnaim_hossen



Chattogram Challengers @ctgchallengers

another century

Amithap @Amithap18



They were 24-5 after choosing to bat first against Sri Lanka, but centuries from Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das mean the hosts are currently 249-5.



Sri Lanka bowlers fail to capitalise on a dream start

After being asked to bowl first, the visitors had everything working in their favour as they ripped through Bangladesh's top order within the first 30 minutes of play.

Kasun Rajitha provided the team with a breakthrough right off the second ball of the day when he bamboozled the stumps of Mahmudul Hasan Joy. Asitha Fernando sent Tamim Iqbal back to the pavilion in the next over of a duck, bringing the home team down to 6/2.

Skipper Mominul Haque was dismissed on the first ball of the sixth over by Fernando while Rajitha dismissed both Najmul Hossain Shanton and Shakib Al Hasan on the fourth and fifth balls, respectively of the seventh over.

At this stage, Sri Lanka failed to capitalise on the start. Some gritty batting from Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das has taken Bangladesh's score to 277/5 at the time of writing this piece. While the former is unbeaten on 115, the latter is batting on 135.

