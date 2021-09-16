“Keep roaring as batsman champ” - Twitterati hails Virat Kohli’s decision to step down as T20 captain after World Cup

Virat Kohli has confirmed that he will step down as Team India's T20I captain following the conclusion of the T20 World Cup. Kohli confirmed the decision through an official statement on his social media handles.

The 32-year-old put down the decision to the workload he has been carrying as a batsman for the past few years and also as a leader across all formats. Kohli mentioned in his statement that he arrived at the decision after consulting coach Ravi Shastri and vice-captain Rohit Sharma.

Kohli’s decision to quit the T20 captaincy comes just a few days after media reports claimed he was set to step away from the leadership role in white-ball cricket and hand over the reins to Rohit Sharma so that he could better focus on his batting.

Kohli fans on Twitter immediately took to the social media platform to hail the Indian captain's decision. Here's how Twitterati reacted to Kohli’s decision to step down from captaincy in the T20 format after the T20 World Cup

Chandan 🇮🇳 @TilaiyanCKS



It's also good to see Kohli following the trend set by Dhoni of passing the captaincy batton without any noise.



Good decision twitter.com/imVkohli/statu… Virat Kohli @imVkohli 🇮🇳 ❤️ 🇮🇳 ❤️ https://t.co/Ds7okjhj9J Good Step. We need #ViratKohli as batsmen to find his form back if leaving captaincy of T20 can get his form back then be it.It's also good to see Kohli following the trend set by Dhoni of passing the captaincy batton without any noise.Good decision @imVkohli Good Step. We need #ViratKohli as batsmen to find his form back if leaving captaincy of T20 can get his form back then be it.



It's also good to see Kohli following the trend set by Dhoni of passing the captaincy batton without any noise.



Good decision @imVkohli twitter.com/imVkohli/statu…

Vinay kumar @kvinaykumar799

#captaincy #IndianCricketTeam You are one of the best captain's india has ever had. You are a perfect example of how dedicated a person must be towards his duty and responsibilities. You've made whole India proud. We love you and your aggressive captaincy💔❤️ #ViratKohli You are one of the best captain's india has ever had. You are a perfect example of how dedicated a person must be towards his duty and responsibilities. You've made whole India proud. We love you and your aggressive captaincy💔❤️#ViratKohli

#captaincy #IndianCricketTeam https://t.co/sd1VrV7R6L

Venkatesh Prasad @venkateshprasad @imVkohli Best wishes for the T20 World Cup. I am sure you will bring glory to the country. @imVkohli Best wishes for the T20 World Cup. I am sure you will bring glory to the country.

Abhay Singh @abhaysinghtweet

So we definitely want our captain

We are always there to support you.

#ViratKohli We still have @T20WorldCup leftSo we definitely want our captain @imVkohli to win this.We are always there to support you. We still have @T20WorldCup left

So we definitely want our captain @imVkohli to win this.

We are always there to support you.

#ViratKohli https://t.co/3Vt3GBaRXY

Vishwajit Patil @1Vishwajitrao

But still I love you Man

Love you Virat forever🇮🇳❤️

#ViratKohli Ya I am Ms Dhoni FanBut still I love you Man @imVkohli ,,,!Love you Virat forever🇮🇳❤️ Ya I am Ms Dhoni Fan

But still I love you Man @imVkohli,,,!

Love you Virat forever🇮🇳❤️

#ViratKohli https://t.co/CGOXjFGsxO

Dhanashree Gokhale @dhanashreegok @imVkohli Good decision. It was immense pressure on your shoulders and you did a fantastic job. We thank you for that. @imVkohli Good decision. It was immense pressure on your shoulders and you did a fantastic job. We thank you for that.

What Virat Kohli said while announcing his decision to step down as T20 captain

Despite media reports of Kohli quitting the white-ball captaincy doing the rounds for a few days, the BCCI had rubbished all such claims. On Thursday, though, Kohli stunned everyone by making an official statement which read:

“I have been fortunate enough to not only represent India but also lead the Indian Cricket Team to my utmost capability. I thank everyone who has supported me in my journey as the Captain of the Indian Cricket Team. I couldn't have done it without them - the boys, the support staff, the selection committee, my coaches and each and every Indian who prayed for us to win.

“Understanding workload is a very important thing, and considering my immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all three formats and captaining regularly for the last 5-6 years, I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian Team in Test and ODI cricket. I have given everything to the Team during my team as T20 Captain, and I will continue to do so for the T20 Team as a batsman moving forward.”

Kohli confirmed that he has spoken to BCCI secretary Jay Shah and president Sourav Ganguly along with all the selectors in this regard.

“Of course arriving at this decision took a lot of time. After a lot of contemplation and discussion with my close people, Ravi bhai and also Rohit, who have been an essential part of the leadership group, I have decided to step down as the T20 captain after this T20 World Cup in Dubai in October."

Also Read

"I have also spoken to the BCCI secretary Jay Shah and president Sourav Ganguly along with all the selectors at the same time. I will continue to serve Indian cricket and the Indian team to the best of my ability,” Kohli concluded in his statement.

Virat Kohli will be leading India in the T20 World Cup for the first and last time. MS Dhoni was India’s captain during the previous T20 World Cup, played in India in 2016.

Edited by Bhargav