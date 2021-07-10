Twitterati reacts as reports surface that India's series against Sri Lanka has been rescheduled

The Sri Lanka cricket board recently announced that two members of the team's support staff who returned from England have tested positive for COVID-19.

This has led to a cloud of uncertainty around India's limited-overs series against the island nation. Reports have emerged that the series is rescheduled and will tentatively begin on 17th July.

The Data Analyst of the Sri Lanka National Team, G. T. Niroshan, has tested positive for Covid 19.

He was found to be positive, following a PCR Test carried out among the National Players, Coaches, and Support Staff yesterday.#SLC #lka https://t.co/vIiApxLt7f — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 9, 2021

India's tour was supposed to commence on 13 July, with the first ODI taking place at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. However, due to the extension of the isolation period of the group of players who returned from England, the Sri Lankan board had no choice but to push the fixtures back.

This action has been taken to ensure the safety of all players and staff involved. The SLC board could not afford to cancel the series as they might lose a hefty amount. They are looking to push the start date by a couple of days.

According to the reports, the visitors will now play the first ODI against Sri Lanka on July 17. The second and third matches will then take place on July 19 and 21. After a gap of three days, the 3-match T20 series will commence on July 24. The remaining two games will take place on 25 and 27 July. Colombo will host all six matches on this tour.

The schedule change has led to disappointment among Indian fans as they were keenly waiting to witness exciting players like Suryakumar Yadav, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruthuraj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, and Sanju Samson in action.

Here are some of the reactions from Indian cricket fans:

Abe yarr ab der se jeetne ki khushi milegi #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/eZDgiEn8in — Aarav (@Alpha_mishra18) July 9, 2021

Bc 2 crore population hai Sri Lanka ki usme bhi covid awareness nhi hai bilkul.#INDvSL — Raj Yadav ॐ (@__Raaaj) July 9, 2021

Ind ka intra squad match dikha do @StarSportsIndia #SLvIND se interesting hoga 100% sure — Bivan Patra 🇮🇳 (@im_Pbivan11) July 9, 2021

Abe Yaar. 😢😢😢 Kab se Wait kar rahe the youngster ko perform karte hue dekhne ke liye ab intzaar aur badh gaya. #INDvSL — Nikita Malviya🇮🇳 (@NKMalviya19) July 9, 2021

Hum intra-squad series nahi khel sakte kya? Will be more competitive tbh! #INDvSL — Harsh Bindal (@Harsh_Bindal) July 9, 2021

Some fans also trolled Sri Lanka for frequently changing skippers without giving them a fair chance.

SL is taking 'everyone is a leader' too literally, no? #SLvIND https://t.co/8tEn0itsT1 — Jay Thar (@jaythar) July 9, 2021

Sri Lankan Management giving the captaincy position to the players be like:-#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/3tV08CbPXt — Naitik Nehra (@nehra_naitik) July 9, 2021

Srilanka is playing Dream 11.



Matlab, jo achhe form me ho usko captain banado.

Agar achha khel gaya to Jyada points milenge. @Dream11 @OfficialSLC — Abba Dabba Jabba (@WittyAbuser) July 9, 2021

@d_rodhiya sri lanka board is like...Koi dhakka mukki nh karega. Sabko bari bari se captain banne ka mauka milega...Jokes apart...SL cricket is in its worse phase now — Shivani.... (@bairagi64) July 9, 2021

Sri Lanka waalon ne 4 saal m 10 captain badal liye aur mai 10 saal se ball pen pr hi atka hu 😂😂😂#INDvSL #SrilankaCricket #SriLankatour #India #Cricket — Samyak Jain (@SamyakJ49138551) July 9, 2021

Fun Fact :-



ODI match won by Sri Lanka team in 2021:- ( ONE ) 😮



Sri Lanka team has changed their Captain in 2021 :- 3 times 😂#SLvIND #slvseng #Cricket — ABDULLAH NEAZ (@AbdullahNeaz) July 9, 2021

Koi Sri Lanka ka captain hi bana do https://t.co/JPwNEi1qtJ pic.twitter.com/sv7rxvtKr0 — Abhishek (@ImAbhishek7_) July 9, 2021

