Twitterati reacts as reports surface that India's series against Sri Lanka has been rescheduled

The Sri Lanka cricket board recently announced that two members of the team's support staff who returned from England have tested positive for COVID-19.
This has led to a cloud of uncertainty around India's limited-overs series against the island nation. Reports have emerged that the series is rescheduled and will tentatively begin on 17th July.
India's tour was supposed to commence on 13 July, with the first ODI taking place at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. However, due to the extension of the isolation period of the group of players who returned from England, the Sri Lankan board had no choice but to push the fixtures back.
This action has been taken to ensure the safety of all players and staff involved. The SLC board could not afford to cancel the series as they might lose a hefty amount. They are looking to push the start date by a couple of days.
According to the reports, the visitors will now play the first ODI against Sri Lanka on July 17. The second and third matches will then take place on July 19 and 21. After a gap of three days, the 3-match T20 series will commence on July 24. The remaining two games will take place on 25 and 27 July. Colombo will host all six matches on this tour.
The schedule change has led to disappointment among Indian fans as they were keenly waiting to witness exciting players like Suryakumar Yadav, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruthuraj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, and Sanju Samson in action.
