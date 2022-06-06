“To the man who defines class” - Twitterati wish Ajinkya Rahane as Team India batter turns 34

Twitter was flooded with wishes for Ajinkya Rahane as the Team India batter turned 34 on Monday, June 6.

The experienced cricketer, who was dropped from the home Test series against Sri Lanka, is currently out of action due to injury. He hurt his hamstring while representing the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an IPL 2022 match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 14.

The elegant Mumbai batter made his international debut in 2011 and has since gone on to represent Team India in 82 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is, scoring a total of 8268 international runs. He, however, hasn’t played a white ball match for India since February 2018.

Rahane was the captain when a depleted Team India defeated Australia 2-1 in the Test series Down Under in 2020-21. Led by Virat Kohli, India succumbed to 36 all-out in the first Test in Adelaide. After Kohli flew home on paternity leave, Rahane took charge of the team and scored a series-defining century in Melbourne. Amazingly, India have never lost a match in which Rahane has scored a century.

Here are some birthday wishes shared on Twitter for Rahane on his 34th birthday:

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag One of the most underrated cricketers, and the man who led India to it's greatest ever overseas Test series win. Happy Birthday @ajinkyarahane88 . May God give you the strength to fight every challenge. One of the most underrated cricketers, and the man who led India to it's greatest ever overseas Test series win. Happy Birthday @ajinkyarahane88 . May God give you the strength to fight every challenge. https://t.co/0isbDzFGOc

DK @DineshKarthik Many happy returns of the day @ajinkyarahane88 . Wish you the best in the upcoming year. Many happy returns of the day @ajinkyarahane88. Wish you the best in the upcoming year. https://t.co/CYUgKp0U3i

cheteshwar pujara @cheteshwar1 A very happy birthday brother @ajinkyarahane88 🤗 Wishing you happiness and success in the coming year. Enjoy your day! A very happy birthday brother @ajinkyarahane88 🤗 Wishing you happiness and success in the coming year. Enjoy your day! https://t.co/iVROgWX5q1

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Happy Birthday @ajinkyarahane88 - one of the best number 5 in Test cricket in the last decade - 112 at MCG in 2020, 103 at Lord's in 2014, 48 at Wanders in 2018, 70 at Adelaide in 2018 - contributed to many memorable overseas Test wins - Lead India in 2020-21 BGT. Happy Birthday @ajinkyarahane88 - one of the best number 5 in Test cricket in the last decade - 112 at MCG in 2020, 103 at Lord's in 2014, 48 at Wanders in 2018, 70 at Adelaide in 2018 - contributed to many memorable overseas Test wins - Lead India in 2020-21 BGT. https://t.co/gDzuhystC3

𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar



- India never lost a match, Whenever Rahane scored Century



- Only Indian to score his Maiden Test & ODI Century in SENA Countries



- Only Indian to score Century in both innings of a test match while Batting at No.5 or below (vs SA)



(1/2) Happy birthday @ajinkyarahane88 - India never lost a match, Whenever Rahane scored Century- Only Indian to score his Maiden Test & ODI Century in SENA Countries- Only Indian to score Century in both innings of a test match while Batting at No.5 or below (vs SA)(1/2) Happy birthday @ajinkyarahane88 💙- India never lost a match, Whenever Rahane scored Century- Only Indian to score his Maiden Test & ODI Century in SENA Countries- Only Indian to score Century in both innings of a test match while Batting at No.5 or below (vs SA)(1/2) https://t.co/81Io8ukOQF

KolkataKnightRiders @KKRiders



Join us in wishing



#AmiKKR #HappyBirthdayAjinkya It’s time for us to sing the birthday song for Ajju dadaJoin us in wishing @ajinkyarahane88 Happy Birthday It’s time for us to sing the birthday song for Ajju dada 💜Join us in wishing @ajinkyarahane88 Happy Birthday 🎂 #AmiKKR #HappyBirthdayAjinkya https://t.co/gVzHrgBsOg

Satyajeet Tambe @satyajeettambe



@ajinkyarahane88 Hey champ, wish you a very happy birthday! You are a gem of Sangamner, and we are truly proud of you. All the best for your future endeavors. Hey champ, wish you a very happy birthday! You are a gem of Sangamner, and we are truly proud of you. All the best for your future endeavors. @ajinkyarahane88 https://t.co/BS2og0WK7q

CricBeat @Cric_beat Rahane Scored 15 Centuries



India's Results



1) Drawn

2) Won

3) Won

4) Won

5) Drawn

6) Won

7) Won

8) Won

9) Drawn

10) Won

11) Won

12) Won

13) Won

14) Won

15) Won



Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra



Happy birthday, Ajinkya Rahane is the 5th Indian to score a century in both innings of a Test. Hero for India in the previous Border Gavaskar Trophy, only the second Asian captain to win a Test series in Australia.Happy birthday, @ajinkyarahane88 Ajinkya Rahane is the 5th Indian to score a century in both innings of a Test. Hero for India in the previous Border Gavaskar Trophy, only the second Asian captain to win a Test series in Australia.Happy birthday, @ajinkyarahane88. https://t.co/oRaGENvZET

Kaygee18 @Kaygee1803



Happy birthday Ajinkya Rahane

@ajinkyarahane88 Happy birthday to the man who is responsible for the greatest moment in Indian Test Cricket History . The Captain who led India to a series victory against an Australia's best side in Australia!Happy birthday Ajinkya Rahane Happy birthday to the man who is responsible for the greatest moment in Indian Test Cricket History . The Captain who led India to a series victory against an Australia's best side in Australia! Happy birthday Ajinkya Rahane @ajinkyarahane88 https://t.co/jg4nBclSb4

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Ajinkya Rahane - one of the best test batsman for India and his records at away just amazing. He won the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia & only 2nd Asian captain to win test series in Australia & only Asian captain to win test match in Gabba. Happy birthday, @ajinkyarahane88 Ajinkya Rahane - one of the best test batsman for India and his records at away just amazing. He won the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia & only 2nd Asian captain to win test series in Australia & only Asian captain to win test match in Gabba. Happy birthday, @ajinkyarahane88. https://t.co/MTct0nITfZ

“Any team will miss him on and off the field” - Amol Muzumdar on Ajinkya Rahane

Mumbai head coach Amol Muzumdar has admitted that the team will miss the services of Rahane in the knockouts of the Ranji Trophy. Mumbai are taking on Uttarakhand in the quarter-finals, which begin on Monday (June 6).

Speaking about the absence of the veteran batter, Muzumdar told Sportstar:

“Any team will miss him on and off the field, especially in the knockouts, but we have to make do without him. Obviously, one man’s loss is an opportunity to someone and we are confident the younger lot is ready to deliver under pressure.”

The 34-year-old had a mixed Ranji Trophy league-stage campaign. He scored 185 runs in four innings, which included a hundred and a half-century. However, the right-hander recorded two ducks as well.

