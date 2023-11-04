U19 World Cup champions Virat Kohli and Shreevats Goswami reunite in Kolkata ahead of IND vs SA clash 

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Bengal wicketkeeper-batter Shreevats Goswami, who recently retired from first-class cricket, met star India cricketer Virat Kohli in Kolkata on Saturday, November 4.

Their interaction came on the eve of the 2023 World Cup match between India and South Africa at the Eden Gardens. Goswami shared a photo with Kohli on X on their reunion. You can view the post below:

For the unversed, Goswami and Kohli began their Indian Premier League (IPL) career with RCB after winning the 2008 U19 World Cup together. While Kohli continues to play for the Bengaluru-based franchise, Goswami represented the franchise from 2008 to 2010. The latter then moved to Kolkata Knight Riders in 2011.

The wicketkeeper-batter also played for Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) but failed to make a name for himself in the T20 league. However, he managed just 293 runs in 31 matches at an average of 14.65, including a solitary half-century.

Goswami, however, represented Bengal in 31 first-class and 97 List-A matches, scoring 3019 and 3371 runs, respectively, including 10 tons.

Virat Kohli in sublime form in the 2023 World Cup

Kohli has been in sublime form with the bat in the ongoing 2023 World Cup. The right-handed batter is one of the leading run-scorers in the 50-over tournament, scoring 442 runs in seven matches at an average of 88.40, including one ton and four half-centuries.

In his last outing, Kohli smashed 88 against Sri Lanka as India won by 302 runs.

Kohli will next be in action against South Africa on Sunday. The Delhi-born enjoys a stellar record against the Proteas, scoring 1,403 runs in 30 ODIs at an average of 61, including four tons and eight half-centuries.

A century will help the former India captain equal legendary Sachin Tendulkr's record for most hundreds (49) in the 50-over format.

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue have already qualified for the 2023 World Cup semifinals after registering seven wins on the trot. They are eyeing a top-place finish in the points table to get the advantage of facing the fourth-placed team in the semifinal.