"Only team 36 can do" - Fans react as India lose 6 wickets for 0 runs and get bowled out for 153 in 2nd Test vs South Africa

In a surprising turn of events, Team India lost their last six wickets in a space of 11 balls to get bundled out against South Africa during the second Test in Cape Town on Wednesday, January 3.

The visitors looked solid at 153/4 after 33 overs before Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada shared five wickets (the sixth being a run out) to dismiss India without allowing them to add a single run to the scorecard.

The Indian lower order collapsed like a house of cards after KL Rahul’s dismissal. As many as seven batters registered ducks, including Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Ravindra Jadeja.

Virat Kohli once again top-scored for India with 46 runs off 59 balls, hitting one six and six boundaries. Meanwhile, India captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill contributed 39 (50) and 36 (55), respectively. The trio ensured the visitors took the crucial 98-run lead over the Proteas in the first innings.

Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, and Nandre Burger shared three wickets apiece for the Proteas.

Expand Tweet

Notably, 20 wickets have already fallen on Day 1 of the first Test with 27 overs left in the match. Batting first, South Africa were bundled out for 55 to register their lowest-ever score against India in Test cricket.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) roasted India for another flop show with the bat, especially with the lower order. One user wrote:

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

https://x.com/pacific_04/status/1742547589914919076?s=20

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

South Africa register lowest ever score against India

Earlier in the day, South Africa were bundled out for 55 in 23.2 overs after skipper Dean Elgar opted to bat first. A total of nine batters failed to reach double digits, barring Kyle Verreynne (15 off 30) and David Bedingham (12 off 17).

Mohammed Siraj ended up with career-best figures of 6/15, while Jasprit Bumrah and Mukesh Kumar bagged two wickets apiece.

At the time of writing, South Africa were 22/0 after eight overs, trailing by 76 runs, with Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram at the crease.

Follow the IND vs SA 2nd Test live score and updates here.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App