"UNESCO should declare Glenn Phillips as an Alien" - Social media reacts to Kiwi all-rounder's dazzling catch in IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy match

New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips left the viewers stunned with a breathtaking one-handed catch to dismiss India's Virat Kohli in the 2025 Champions Trophy match between the two sides. The final group-stage encounter is being played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Ad

Phillips' on-field brilliance proved to be a spoilsport in Kohli's 300th ODI appearance. The Indian batter played a cut shot in the seventh over off pacer Matt Henry's bowling. It was struck well and the ball flew towards the backward point region, but Phillips dived and plucked out a screamer to send the star batter packing for 11 runs off 14 balls.

It was not the first time that the 28-year-old produced such an effort in the ongoing ICC event. In the opening encounter of the 2025 Champions Trophy, Phillips dazzled everyone with a spectacular catch at point to end Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan's stay.

Ad

Trending

The Blackcaps player taking another blinder drew hilarious reactions on social media. Here are some of the top reactions on X;

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"UNESCO should declare Glenn Phillips as an Alien," wrote a fan.

"70% of earth is covered by water Rest is covered by Glenn philips," commented another.

"Only if she was Glenn Phillips, she would've caught feelings for me," chimed in yet another.

New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat first. India found themselves in a precarious position and were reeling at 30/3 in 6.4 overs after Kohli's wicket. Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel steadied the ship for their team with a crucial fourth-wicket partnership.

Ad

At the time of writing, the two had added 88 runs for the fourth wicket and the Men in Blue were 118/3 after 28 overs.

"His legacy going forward will be remembered for a long time" - Glenn Phillips' massive praise for Virat Kohli

Ahead of the India-New Zealand match, Glenn Phillips reserved high praise for Virat Kohli. He emphasized that the former India skipper's legacy will be an inspiration for many.

Ad

Speaking about Kohli's 300th ODI at the pre-match press conference, Phillips said (quoted as saying by ANI):

"Obviously, he's an incredible player. And to know him a little bit personally myself is awesome. He's obviously an incredibly hard worker, and what he's done for the sport, but also for Indian cricket and also people coming through the game as youngsters now, is absolutely fantastic.

Ad

"I think his legacy going forward will be remembered for a long time, inspiring a lot of people. And 300 ODIs - that's a big feat, especially in today's age, where one-day cricket isn't played as often as it used to be. So, it's really cool for him."

The winner of the ongoing match will take on Australia in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinals. The losing team will battle it out against Group B's table-toppers South Africa for a place in the final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news