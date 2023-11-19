"Unhe toh Bharat ki haar ki ummeed 14th October ki subah se hai" - Aakash Chopra on Pakistani fans wishing for India's loss in 2023 World Cup final

Aakash Chopra recently trolled Pakistani fans who have been wishing for India's loss in the upcoming 2023 World Cup final against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Chopra sarcastically remarked that some Pakistani fans are even more confident of India's defeat than Australian supporters.

Taking to his Twitter account ahead of the summit clash, Aakash Chopra wrote:

"Itna confidence toh Australian public ko Australia ke jeetne ka nahin hai…jitna hamare padosiyon ko hai. Khair…unhe toh Bharat ki haar ki ummeed 14th October ki subah se hai."

Notably, India completely outclassed Pakistan in their group-stage encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium on October 14. The Men in Green were bundled out for a paltry score of 191. The Men in Blue chased down that target comfortably with six wickets in hand, thanks to half-centuries from Rohit Sharma (86) and Shreyas Iyer (53*).

Both India and Pakistan endured contrasting campaigns at the showpiece event. Rohit Sharma and company made it to the final on the back of 10 successive wins. Pakistan, on the other hand, failed to qualify for the semi-finals, finishing fifth in the points table, with four victories from nine games.

"Good guys don't always finish last" - Aakash Chopra delighted by Rohit Sharma's success at the 2023 World Cup

Aakash Chopra recently highlighted how Rohit Sharma has played a significant role in India's massive success at the 2023 World Cup. He lauded the skipper for providing the side with flying starts with his counter-attacking approach at the top of the order.

Chopra feels Rohit will back himself to play another trademark quickfire knock in the crucial final. In a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, here's what Chopra said about the seasoned campaigner:

"Something beautiful has happened if we talk about this World Cup. Everyone has suddenly started realizing how important Rohit Sharma is. If someone scores 40-odd runs, it is not celebrated that much. However, he has scored more than 500 runs and the way he has scored them."

"Everyone is saying that the captain is walking the talk, showing the way, and setting the tone. Good guys don't always finish last; that's Rohit Sharma. You will expect the same from him once again." he added.

Rohit Sharma has chalked up 550 runs from 10 matches at a fantastic strike rate of 124.15 at the 2023 World Cup. He has three fifties and one century to his name in the edition.