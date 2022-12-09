"Unhelpful and unfounded comments" - Cricket Australia CEO breaks silence over explosive allegations by David Warner's manager

Cricket Australia (CA) CEO Nick Hockley has responded to allegations made by David Warner's manager James Erskine regarding the 2018 ball-tampering saga. Hockley suggested that Erskine's comments were baseless, while also stating that it was not the right time to make such remarks.

Then-skipper Steve Smith and Warner were handed a year-long ban, while Cameron Bancroft was suspended for nine months following the infamous ball-tampering incident against South Africa in 2018.

Erskine's stunning revelations on Thursday, December 8, regarding the ball-tampering fiasco caused chaos in Australian cricket. He confirmed the involvement of more than three players in that episode. Erskine also revealed that he asked Warner to protect the remaining players.

He also stated that certain executives permitted the Australian cricketers to tamper with the ball following the Hobart loss in 2016.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau



@ARamseyCricket | #AUSvWI

cricket.com.au/news/david-war… Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley has sought to clarify debate in the wake of Warner's explosive statement earlier this week. Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley has sought to clarify debate in the wake of Warner's explosive statement earlier this week.@ARamseyCricket | #AUSvWI cricket.com.au/news/david-war…

Speaking on SEN Radio, Hockley opined that such statements are "unfounded" and "unhelpful" and that there is an appropriate system to bring forward such information. He said:

"I think they’re really unhelpful and unfounded comments. I haven’t heard before and again I can’t comment on these unfounded allegations. I think as an investigation was done at the time - but I think it’s been said repeatedly, if new information is to be brought forward then as with any matter of integrity there are those avenues to bring forward information at any stage."

Earlier, former Australian captain Michael Clarke criticized CA for maintaining silence over the issue and urged the board not to sweep the matter under the carpet. Earlier, he also accused CA of double standards and for making Warner the scapegoat.

"We made an application as did David to the independent panel for it to be private" - Cricket Australia CEO

David Warner. (Image Credits: Getty)

Addressing Warner's decision to withdraw the appeal to overturn the lifetime leadership ban, Hockley said CA requested the hearing to be behind closed doors. However, it was up to the three-member panel to have it publicly. He explained:

"I think the contention was around whether the hearing was to be private or public. We made an application as did David to the independent panel for it to be private. We don’t think it is anyone’s interests for this to be public.

"But the panel as is their right, they felt it appropriate for it to be transparent and on that basis David has chosen to withdraw. The opportunity remains in the future for him to reapply if he so chooses."

Warner, denied the opportunity to lead the Sydney Thunder in the upcoming edition of the BBL, is unlikely to reapply for captaincy in the future.

Also Read: "This thing is getting out of control" - Michael Clarke admits his jaw dropped after David Warner's manager made shocking claims

Poll : 0 votes