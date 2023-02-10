"Unka bas bol bachchan pe hi game hai" - Danish Kaneria slams Australian media and experts for questioning pitch for IND vs AUS 1st Test

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria trolled the Australian media and experts after the visitors succumbed to just 177 in the first innings of the 1st Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

In the build-up to the game, the Australian media and a few experts had indirectly accused India of 'doctoring' the pitch by keeping the patch outside the left-hander's off-stump dry. They claimed that this was a plan to purposely trap Australia's left-handers.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Danish Kaneria slammed the media for unnecessary mind games, saying:

"Unka bas bol bachchan pe hi game hai (They can just do the talking game). If I am hosting a team, I will give them conditions that favor my team. Why is it even a debate? Aussies are such that they think they can do whatever they want but when someone gives them a taste of their own medicine, they can't handle it."

Danish Kaneria on Australia's batting failure

Dani Kaneria felt all the talk about the pitch played on the minds of the Australian batters as the pitch was surely playing better than they made it look, according to him.

On this, Kaneria stated:

"Instead of talking too much about the pitch, it would have been better for Australia had they focused on their game and tried and analyzed how to play quality Indian bowlers. They tried to play mind games and that backfired as there was absolutely no problem with the pitch."

India Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj, Mohd. Shami.

Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland.

