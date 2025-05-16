“Unless he doesn’t want the responsibility” - Former opener picks India’s new Test captain in ENG vs IND 2025 series

Former opening batter Wasim Jaffer has opined that Jasprit Bumrah should be Team India's new Test captain, while Shubman Gill should lead on a sporadic basis until he is ready to take over full-time. The ace speedster has led India on select occasions in the past, but his injury record and workload management are making the team management reluctant to name him as Rohit Sharma's successor officially.

Shubman Gill's lack of leadership experience has been a factor that is brought up constantly. The ace batter has led India in the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, and is the current vice-captain of the ODI setup. He held the role during Team India's 2025 Champions Trophy campaign in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as well.

Gill has also been leading the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since the 2024 season.

However, the longest format presents itself as a completely different challenge, and the new India Test skipper will have a tough assignment right away, in the form of a five-match away series against England.

Wasim Jaffer shared his thoughts on the ongoing debate regarding the leadership transition, which could have a massive effect on the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

"I think Bumrah is an automatic captaincy choice, unless he doesn't want the responsibility. He should be the captain with Gill as VC - stepping in whenever Bumrah needs rest. This way Gill could also be groomed without the pressure of being the full time captain," Jaffer posted on X.

Bumrah first led India during the rescheduled fifth Test against England in Birmingham after Rohit Sharma contracted COVID-19. He stepped in twice during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar series in Perth and Sydney in the absence of the veteran skipper.

Team India's tour of England to begin from June 20 onwards

The selection committee is expected to name the new captain and the complete squad for the England tour in the coming days. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have had to deal with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's departures in quick succession, with head coach Gautam Gambhir tasked with making some huge calls.

The five-match Test series will kickstart in Headingley, Leeds from June 20 onwards. India have not won a series in England since 2007, and managed to draw 2-2, during their last tour in 2021-22.

