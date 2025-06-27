"Unless it's one of the greatest bluffs ever" - Former England captain's stunning claim on Jasprit Bumrah playing only 3 ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former England captain Alastair Cook joked that Team India being vocal about spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's limited availability in the Test series could be a massive bluff as well. The team management have made it clear that Jasprit Bumrah will play only three matches in the five-match affair due to workload management.

Ad

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar had mentioned Jasprit Bumrah's workload management during the squad announcement press conference. On the tour, both skipper Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir have remained firm on that particular stance.

The prospect of the ace pacer missing out on two Tests is music to England's ears, especially after an early series lead with the recent win at Headingley, Leeds. Team India have a serious conundrum on their hands ahead of the second Test as to whether to play the seamer at Edgbaston to ensure the scoreline is not 0-2, or wait for optimal conditions at Lord's in the third Test.

Ad

Trending

Michael Vaughan was bemused by Team India's approach to bring up their spearhead's workload management beforehand, rather than keeping their cards close to their chest.

"Why are they announcing that their best bowler is only going to play 3 Tests?" Vaughan said on Stick to Cricket.

"Unless it is one of the greatest bluffs ever. You would rather play Bumrah at Lord's wouldn't you?" former England captain Cook replied.

Ad

There is only a three-day gap between the second Test and the third Test of the series. As a result, it is almost certain that the spearhead will be unable to play both those matches.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled 43.4 overs in the ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

The Indian pacer had to pull off marathon shifts across both innings in the high-scoring series opener in Headingley. He bagged a five-wicket haul in the first innings, but remained wicket-less, the second time around, The last time he had such a massive workload in a single Test was during the Boxing Day encounter in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar series, where he bowled 53 overs.

Ad

"I think for us to manage Bumrah's workload is more important because there's a lot of cricket going forward and we know that what he brings to the table as well. So before he came on this tour, it was already decided that he's going to play three Test matches, but let's see how his body turns up. But we haven't decided which two other Test matches he's going to play," Gambhir said after the first Test (via ICC).

The second Test between India and England is scheduled to take place at Edgbaston, Birmingham, from Wednesday, July 2, onwards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news