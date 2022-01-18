BBL 2021/22: [Watch] Unmukt Chand receives Renegades cap to become first Indian male to play the league

Unmukt Chand has officially become the first Indian male to play in the Big Bash League. The former U19 World Cup winning captain was handed his Melbourne Renegades cap ahead of their clash against Hobart Hurricanes.

Unmukt Chand was one of four overseas players signed by the Renegades for the ongoing BBL 11 season. However, with Reece Topley, Mohammad Nabi and Zahir Khan being regulars in their playing XI, Chand was confined to the bench.

Chand has finally been given a go in the Renegades' penultimate game of the regular season, although the team is already out of contention for the knockouts. Chand will play alongside Australian white ball skipper Aaron Finch, who is incidentally his captain for the game.

Take a look at Chand receiving his BBL cap here:

Unmukt Chand has retired from Indian cricket

Chand announced his retirement from all recognized forms of cricket in India in 2021 and shifted to the USA. Chand took part in the Minor League Cricket tournament in the country and piled on the runs to great effect in his debut season. Chand's contributions paved the way for the Silicon Valley Strikers to clinch the title.

Chand is best known for leading India to glory in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup, 2012, incidentally in Australia. Chand was the Player of the Final having led the Indian chase of 226 with an unbeaten 111 off 130 balls.

Apart from representing Delhi and Uttarakhand in domestic cricket, Chand has also played for Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals), Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

Chand won his first IPL with the Mumbai Indians in 2015. He did not feature in too many games for them. however. His failed IPL career signaled the end of his hopes of representing India in the future.

Edited by Diptanil Roy