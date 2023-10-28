“Unplayable delivery” – Kevin Pietersen reacts to his dismissal by Virat Kohli in IND vs ENG 2011 T20 game

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen on Saturday (October 28) reacted to his dismissal by Virat Kohli in a T20I game against India in a one-off T20I game during India's tour of England in Manchester in 2011.

In a video doing the rounds on X (formerly known as Twitter), Pietersen was seen stumped out by the-then captain MS Dhoni off a wide delivery by Kohli. The English batting legend labeled it an unplayable delivery and credited the medium pacer for his clever bowling. The medium pacer took his maiden T20I wicket in his first outing with the ball.

"King Kohli magic in bowling."

“King Kohli magic in bowling."

The cricketer-turned-commentator replied:

“He was a better bowler than batter then. Unplayable delivery!”

Kohli has bagged four wickets in T20Is, which includes the scalps of Samit Patel, Mohammed Hafiz and Johnson Charles.

The 34-year-old last bowled in the India vs Bangladesh 2023 World Cup clash to finish Hardik Pandya’s over, the remaining three balls, due to the latter’s ankle injury.

In T20Is, he last bowled in India’s game against Hong Kong in Dubai during the 2022 Asia Cup.

With the bat, Kohli is the highest-ever run-getter in men’s T20Is with 4008 runs in 115 matches at an average of 52.73, including one ton and 37 half-centuries.

The right-handed batter recently broke Mahela Jayawardena's (25957) record for the fourth-most runs in international cricket. He, however, is still behind Ricky Ponting (27483), Kumar Sangakkara (28016) and Sachin Tendulkar (24357).

In the ongoing 2023 World Cup, Kohli has amassed 354 runs in five matches at an average of 118, including one century and three fifties. He smashed 95 against New Zealand in his last outing as India stretched their unbeaten streak to five matches in the World Cup.

Sunil Gavaskar makes bold prediction about Virat Kohli’s record-breaking 50th ODI century

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has made a bold prediction about Virat Kohli’s record-breaking 50th ODI century. The 74-year-old believes that Kohli will slam his 50th ton against South Africa on his birthday on November 5 in Kolkata to eclipse Sachin Tendulkar.

Gavaskar recently told Star Sports:

"I don't know about the 49th, but I know about the record-breaking 50th. Kohli will slam his 50th ODI century against South Africa at the Eden Gardens and what better occasion than his birthday?"

He added:

"It's a sight when you slam a ton there because the Kolkata crowd gives you a standing ovation, and cheers for you, the air is filled with whistles and claps. It is a moment to savor for every batter."

India will play two games against England and Sri Lanka before facing the Proteas on November 5.

India's remaining matches at the 2023 World Cup

October 29: vs England at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow at 2 pm IST

November 2: vs Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 2 pm IST

November 5: vs South Africa at Eden Gardens in Kolkata at 2 pm IST

November 12: vs Netherlands at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru at 2 pm IST