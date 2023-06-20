"Up there with one of the balls of the year" - Michael Vaughan on Pat Cummins' delivery to dislodge Ollie Pope on Day 4 of Ashes opener

Former England captain Michael Vaughan hailed Australian skipper Pat Cummins for producing a peach to dismiss Ollie Pope on Day 4 of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston.

England, who began the day on 28/2, went on a rampage by adding close to 50 runs in no time before Cummins produced a searing Yorker to send Pope packing for 14.

Cummins finished with impressive bowling figures of 4/63 in the second innings to help restrict England to a total of 273. Speaking to Cricbuzz at stumps on Day 4, Vaughan said:

"Pat Cummins' ball to Pope is up there with one of the balls of the year. The skipper Pat Cummins, that was a spell ( in amazment). Joe Root sending that message first thing in the morning, very similar to Zak Crawley on the first day to send a message to everybody watching that England are going to commit to the Bazball way."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda

A Ripper from Pat Cummins A Ripper from Pat Cummins 🔥https://t.co/CEON7aqGKZ

With the game evenly poised heading into the final day, the 2005 Ashes-winning captain also admitted that Day 5 could come down to the captains. He added:

"I've got a feeling that Pat Cummins has got more of a say with bat in hand and the way Ben captains and the clever way he sets his fields particularly to the spin because Australia might take the opportunity if he keeps the field up, If I was Australia and the off-spinner comes on I am gambling and if Ben continues to keep the field up, I am going even harder because I'll see if I was Australia to get 20/30 and knock the total off quite quickly," said Vaughan.

Cummins scored a vital 38 for Australia in the first essay to help push their total almost on par with England. He also picked up the crucial wicket of his counterpart Ben Stokes for 43 in the second innings.

Australia took on Moen Ali in their first innings, scoring 147 runs off his 33 overs, and could look to attack the off-spinner, who is dealing with a finger injury, on Day 5.

"I am intrigued at the tactical side of how Australia go about their business" - Michael Vaughan

Micheal Vaughan also felt that the outcome of the first Ashes Test could hinge on which team comes out on top in the tactical battle on Day 5.

Australia require a further 174 runs to win with seven wickets in hand, including the first-innings centurion Usman Khawaja still unbeaten on 34.

"I am intrigued at the tactical side of how Australia go about their business, whether they'll be aggressive or whether they'll just sit in. I think Usman is the glue , he'll just play and they might have a couple of cameos - Travis Head, Alex Carey will probably play aggressively, Cameron Green," said Vaughan.

"I am intrigued by Ben Stokes, will he continue the Bazball on Day 5 when it absolutely matters , it's about the win or loss tomorrow , which captain is going to hold his nerve," he added.

Australia began their pursuit of 281 on the perfect note, with openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja adding 61 for the opening wicket. However, Ollie Robinson dismissed Warner for 36 before the veteran Stuart Broad prized out the crucial wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith in a sensational spell of 2/28 in nine overs.

Australia's key contributors from the first innings, Khawaja, Travis Head, and Alex Carey, could hold the key to their run chase on Day 5.

Poll : 0 votes