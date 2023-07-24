"Urn's gone"- Top 10 funny memes after rain washed out Day 5 of 4th Test and Australia retained Ashes trophy

Australia managed to retain the Ashes trophy after the fourth Test ended in a draw on Sunday, July 23. Unrelenting rain at the Old Trafford in Manchester forced the match officials to abandon the play on the final day of the Test.

England dominated Australia throughout the match since Day 1. They restricted the visiting team to 317 in the first innings and then notched up a mammoth total of 592 in response, taking a considerable lead of 275 runs.

English bowlers once again delivered in the final session of Day 3 and reduced Australia to 113/4 at stumps.

The rain, however, started to foil England's plans from there, as only 30 overs were possible on Day 4. Australia managed to stay afloat by going from 113/4 to 215/5 in that period before play was abandoned for the rest of the day. With the rain showing no signs of stopping, the final day was completely washed out.

To get on the wrong end of the weather is tough: Ben Stokes after 4th Ashes 2023 Test ended in a draw

Speaking after play was abandoned on Day 5 of the fourth Ashes Test due to rain, England captain Ben Stokes was understandably disappointed. He stated that his side did almost everything they could in this game, but unfortunately, the weather spoiled their plans.

Stokes said:

"Tough one to take. To get on the wrong end of the weather is tough. Coming into the game, we knew what we had to do. It was another do or die game for us. Don't think we could have done more in this game. We have got a lot to fight for in the last game as well."

He added:

"The injury to Popey made us think about the structure of the team. Very pleased with everyone who has managed to walk out on the field in this series. Jimmy and Broady have been amazing. Broady likes playing against Australia, he has a fantastic Ashes record."

With Australia leading the series 2-1, the fifth and final match will be played at The Oval, staring from July 27.