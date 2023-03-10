"Uzzy helped me a lot" - Cameron Green credits opener following his maiden Test hundred on Day 2 in Ahmedabad

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green has credited Usman Khawaja for his first Test hundred, having reached the milestone after six half-centuries. The towering all-rounder admitted that batters have to keep their egos aside to thrive.

Green played the most important knock yet of his short Test career, scoring 114 as Australia put up a massive first-innings total in Ahmedabad against India. The right-hander reached three figures with a boundary off Ravindra Jadeja in the first session of Day 2 of the fourth Test on Friday, March 10.

Speaking after the day's play, Cameron Green revealed that it helped to have Usman Khawaja at the other end. The 23-year-old also opined that batting in India is a completely different ball-game and aims to play a significant role with the ball too.

"Very grateful. Uzzy helped me a lot. It was really special to have him at the other end. We get to go to MRF tours as young Australian players.

"Maybe we just have a great group of players in the changing room. I think this is a different style of batting. In Australia, you try to get more in line with it."

He added:

"[Travis] Head is very aggressive with the new ball. I thought maybe had a good chance to score runs with the new ball yesterday. I just tried to pick up how the Indian bowlers went about it.

"You have to swallow your ego on this wicket. I will maybe doing the holding role tomorrow and let the spinners do their bit."

Travis Head, who struck a couple of confident 40s in the last two Tests, gave Australia the perfect start on Day 1. He got a life when on seven and Ravichandran Ashwin eventually got the better of him for 32.

"He's a very special cricketer when he's on the park doing his thing" - Usman Khawaja on Cameron Green

Cameron Green and Usman Khawaja. (Credits: Twitter)

Usman Khawaja, who top-scored for Australia with a patient 180 off 421 balls, has also spoken about Cameron Green. He recalled that Green has shown his potential in the Sheffield Shield and hopes to see more of the all-rounder's exploits in the future.

As quoted by Perth Now, Khawaja said:

"I've played a lot of him in Shield cricket, he's scored some amazing runs against Queensland, scored some big hundreds against us, I've seen the best of Cameron Green.

"He's so young, such a young cricketer, people forget that. He's a very special cricketer when he's on the park doing his thing, fingers crossed we see a lot more of him in the future."

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau



#INDvAUS What an innings from these two - not to mention they brought up Australia's second highest test partnership in India! What an innings from these two - not to mention they brought up Australia's second highest test partnership in India!#INDvAUS https://t.co/4Za9mg0ZF0

Australia were bowled out for 480 late on Day 2. They lead India by 444 runs heading into Day 3, while the hosts have all 10 wickets left.

Get IND vs AUS Live Score updates for 4th Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes