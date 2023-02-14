“Valentine's surprise” – Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja groove on ‘Neend churayi meri’ song ahead of IND vs AUS 2nd Test

Team India spinner Kuldeep Yadav shared a hilarious reel on social media with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Tuesday (February 14).

The duo were seen grooving to the tune of the Bollywood song ‘Neend churayi meri’, looking dashing in black sunglasses. Sharing a post on Instagram on Valentine’s Day, Kuldeep captioned the video:

“Valentine's surprise for you all”

Kuldeep didn’t get a chance to play the first Test against Australia in Nagpur. That came even as the 28-year-old bagged the Player of the Match award in his last Test in Bangladesh, scalping eight wickets and scoring 40 runs. Team India won that game by 188 runs.

The left-arm wrist spinner followed that up with five wickets in two ODIs against Sri Lanka and six scalps in three ODIs against New Zealand. Kuldeep also scalped two wickets in the recently concluded three-match T20I series against the Kiwis.

Ravindra Jadeja shines in first Test against Australia

Ravindra Jadeja shone for Team India against Australia in the first game of the ongoing four-match Test series against Australia.

On his comeback, the all-rounder scalped seven wickets, including a fifer, and contributed 70 runs as India won by an innings and 132 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the Border-Gavaskar series.

#INDvAUS | @mastercardindia An all-round match-winning performance to mark a memorable return! @imjadeja becomes the Player of the Match as #TeamIndia win by an innings & 132 runsScorecard An all-round match-winning performance to mark a memorable return! 🙌🏻@imjadeja becomes the Player of the Match as #TeamIndia win by an innings & 132 runs 👏🏻Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/INDvAUS-2023-1……#INDvAUS | @mastercardindia https://t.co/VBGfjqB4dZ

Jadeja was the highest wicket-taker during Australia’s last tour of India in 2016-17, which India won 2-1. He has scalped 70 wickets in 13 Tests, including four five-wicket hauls, against the visitors.

The 34-year-old will now look to help India win the second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, starting on Friday (February 17). Team India will retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy if they win the said game.

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav

