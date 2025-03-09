Varun Chakaravarthy roars in delight as he cleans up Glenn Phillips for 34 in IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final [Watch]

India spinner Varun Chakaravarthy bowled a brilliant delivery to dismiss Glenn Phillips in the 2025 Champions Trophy final against New Zealand. The match is being played on Sunday, March 9, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the UAE.

The dismissal came on the fifth ball of the 38th over in New Zealand’s innings. Varun bowled a flighted googly outside off, and Phillips went for a cut shot. However, the ball turned back sharply, slipping through the gap between bat and pad to hit the stumps. The Indian spinner roared in delight as he claimed his second wicket of the match.

Here’s a video of the dismissal:

Phillips scored 34 off 52 balls, including two fours and a six. His dismissal left New Zealand at 165/5 after 37.5 overs.

Indian spinners take wickets at regular intervals as New Zealand lose half their side in the 2025 Champions Trophy final

New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat. Thanks to some excellent batting from the opening pair of Rachin Ravindra and Will Young, along with a couple of dropped catches, they managed to add 51 runs in the first seven overs. Varun Chakaravarthy broke the partnership for India, dismissing Young for 15.

Soon after, Kuldeep Yadav joined the attack and removed Rachin (37) and Kane Williamson (11) in quick succession. Daryl Mitchell and Tom Latham then added 33 runs for the fourth wicket before the latter was dismissed lbw for 14 by Ravindra Jadeja.

Mitchell then formed another solid partnership, this time with Glenn Phillips. The pair added 57 runs for the fifth wicket before Phillips was dismissed by Varun for 34. At the time of writing, New Zealand were 175/5 after 41 overs, with Mitchell on 49 and Michael Bracewell on five at the crease. For Men in Blue, Varun and Kuldeep have taken two wickets each.

