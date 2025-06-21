"Verify before writing trash" - Team India batter's wife slams news outlet over conversion claim amid ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Team India batter Karun Nair's wife Sanaya Tankariwala slammed media outlet Zee News for claiming that she converted herself to Hinduism to marry the cricketer. She put an Instagram story and rubbished the story written by them, urging it to be taken down or have it rectified.

According to Zee News, Tanakariwala was born into a Parsi family and embraced Hinduism after falling in love with Nair. The report also stated that the couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony that blended both Parsi and Malayalee traditions in Udaipur in January 2020. The Indian cricketer's wife, however, has maintained that she will remain parsi forever.

In her Instagram story, she wrote:

"Sorry what? Proud Parsi till I die. @zeenews please verify before writing trash. And please either take thisdown or correct it."

Karun Nair's wife Instagram story.

The couple also have a son named Kaayan, who was born in January 2022.

Karun Nair falls for a four-ball duck as Team India falter on second morning in Leeds after bright start

Karun Nair. (Image Credits: Getty)

On the cricketing side of things, Nair's return to the Test side after seven years proved to be a nightmare as he fell for a four-ball duck. England captain Ben Stokes dismissed him as vice-captain Ollie Pope took an outstanding catch at extra cover on day two of the opening Test at the Headingley in Leeds.

The Jodhpur-born cricketer had famously scored a triple-hundred only in his third Test innings, doing so against England in 2016 in Chennai. However, he struggled in the subsequent innings against Australia and was dropped but the selectors recalled him to the side following some consistent domestic performances.

Meanwhile, India have been bowled out for 471 against England in Leeds, with Yashasvi Jaiswal (101), Shubman Gill (147) and Rishabh Pant (134) making hundreds. Stokes and Josh Tongue claimed four scalps each to help the hosts make a good comeback on day two.

