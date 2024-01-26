"Very difficult for England to get back into it"- Former Indian cricketer after Day 2 of IND vs ENG 1st Test

Former Indian wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta believes England have fallen way behind in the first Test in Hyderabad against India after the end of play on Day 2.

The visitors posted a competitive total of 246 in their first innings, but have found it difficult to compete with the ball against a quality Indian batting line-up. The hosts have already stretched their lead to 175 runs, having posted a mammoth 421/7 so far.

Here's what Deep Dasgupta had to say to the host broadcaster after the end of play on Day 2 on January 26:

"England started well, getting that wicket in the first over, but now India are in a very, very good position. A lead of 150 plus on this pitch which is now starting to keep low, it's going to be very difficult for England to get back into it. Both India batters are settled, so this lead could extend further still."

The visitors couldn't pick wickets in clusters, allowing the opposition batters to string together a few meaningful partnerships. If India continue to pile on more misery, the English are arguably in danger of being batted out of the Test.

Deep Dasgupta on England's inexperienced bowling

Quite a few eyebrows were raised when Ben Stokes and Co. decided to go with three frontline spinners and just a solitary pace option in Mark Wood. Deep Dasgupta felt the visitors didn't play to their strength and that the lack of experience was visible in the inconsistent lines and lengths.

On this, he said:

"The inexperience of England's obowlers came to the fore, and they were quite one-dimensional. The composition of their bowling line-up is something they are going to have to think about for the rest of the series."

Axar Patel (35*) and Ravindra Jadeja (81*) are still at the crease and have already added 63 runs for the eighth wicket.

The visitors also have a potential injury concern with assistant coach Jeetan Patel confirming that Jack Leach had hurt his knee. With their only experienced spinner injured, they could be in for more agony on Day 3.

