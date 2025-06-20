"Very fears lag raha"- Top 10 funny memes ahead of 1st ENG vs IND 2025 Test in Headingley

The first Test of the five-match series between Team India and England will commence Today (June 20) with the Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds hosting the encounter. It will be the first assignment for both teams in the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. India and England finished third and fifth on the 2023-25 WTC points table, respectively.

India drew their previous tour of England in 2021-22, a five-match series by a 2-2 margin. They registered wins at the Lord's and Oval while suffering defeats in Headingley and Edgbaston. The opening match of that series at Trent Bridge ended in a draw after rain played spoilsport on the final day when India was ahead in the contest.

The Asian team's line-up has a different look for this series as they are without senior players like Virat Kohli, R Ashwin, and Rohit Sharma, who recently retired from the format. Twenty-five-year-old Shubman Gill is all set to make his captaincy debut in the longest format and play at the number four position, previously occupied by iconic cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

Fans are excited to witness the new-look Indian Test team in action on English shores.

"Very fears lag raha (feeling afraid)" an X post read.

"Teams fielding first have won more matches at Leeds"- Aakash Chopra previews 1st ENG vs IND Test 2025

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra recently previewed the Headingley Test in a video on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra.' He pointed out that teams have found more success after bowling first at the venue and felt it would be the better option for the captain, who wins the toss in the first Test.

"Teams fielding first have won more matches at Leeds. It's an interesting one. Generally, you bat first and score runs, and then you win the game, but Leeds is one of those rare grounds where you can win after fielding first. So, bowling first after winning the toss is an option. If the weather and pitch are going to improve, you don't hesitate to bowl first," Aakash Chopra said.

As per Cricbuzz, out of 84 matches played at Headingley, 36 have been won by teams bowling first and 29 by ones batting second. Giving his opinion about the vacant number three position in the Indian batting line-up, Chopra added:

"One vacant slot is No. 3, which I feel can be given to Sai Sudharsan. It could have been given to Abhimanyu Easwaran as well, but it feels as if the world is moving towards Sai Sudharsan. Otherwise, Karun Nair at No. 3 because we have seen him bat up the order in practice sessions many times. Karun Nair used to always be there among the top four batters who used to go to bat. Personally I feel Karun Nair at No.6."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? In the comments section, let us know your opinions and predictions for the first Test.

You can get live match updates of the Headingley Test here.

