"Very important situation from which to come through" - Sunil Gavaskar lauds India for their hard-fought win over New Zealand in 2023 World Cup clash

Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar believes it was a crucial situation that the Men in Blue got out of against New Zealand in the 2023 World Cup clash on Sunday in Dharamsala. The 74-year-old lauded Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja for steering the team out of a tricky situation.

Chasing 274 against the Kiwis after Mohammed Shami's five-wicket haul, the two-time champions found themselves in a spot of bother after slipping 191-5. Nevertheless, Jadeja and Kohli didn't let India lose focus and added a brisk 78. Jadeja, who stayed unbeaten at 33, also hit the winning runs as the Men in Blue registered their fifth successive win in the tournament.

Speaking to Star Sports after the match, Gavaskar felt the innings would give Virat Kohli plenty of confidence, given it came in a slightly demanding situation. The 125-Test veteran also reckoned that Jadeja's batting is a big boost for the hosts.

"This was a very important situation from which to come through. And Kohli ensured that calmness which is tremendous, which gives you confidence if a similar situation occurs with a more demanding asking rate, as he will still be able to deliver," Gavaskar said.

"At 200, with 60-70 runs still needed, it was a bit difficult. But you know, the temperament of Virat Kohli, chase master, was there. But for Jadeja to come in and the way he played was really heartening for all the Indians," he added.

Kohli fell only five runs short of reaching a record-equalling 49th ODI hundred (with Sachin Tendulkar) as he holed out to Glenn Phillips at deep mid-wicket while trying to hit a six. The win has also allowed Rohit Sharma and company to topple the Kiwis at the top of the table.

India register first win over New Zealand in an ICC event since 2003

The four-wicket win also meant that the Men in Blue had beaten the Black Caps for the first time in an ICC event since the 2003 World Cup, hosted by South Africa. Under Virat Kohli, they were favorites and came close to breaking the jinx in the 2019 World Cup semi-final, but lost in heartbreaking fashion.

The hosts will next face England on October 29 in Lucknow, while the Black Caps will lock horns with Australia on October 28 in Dharamsala.