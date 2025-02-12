Adil Rashid castles Hardik Pandya after being hit for two consecutive sixes in IND vs ENG 2025 3rd ODI [Watch]

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya became England spinner Adil Rashid's fourth wicket of the ongoing third ODI between the two sides on Wednesday, February 12, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Pandya's wicket came on the last delivery of the leg-spinner's spell in the game.

The dismissal occurred in the 41st over of India's innings. Pandya stepped out twice to hit the wrist-spinner for consecutive sixes over wide long-off. However, the veteran leg-spinner followed it up with a ripper that turned past Pandya's outside edge to castle him. The seam-bowling all-rounder scored 17 runs in his nine-ball stay.

Rashid, meanwhile, had earlier dismissed Virat Kohli (52), Shubman Gill (112) and Shreyas Iyer (78) after England opted to bowl first in what is an inconsequential fixture as far as the series goes.

Pandya has had a series to forget with the bat, scoring 9*, 10 and 17.

Adil Rashid the pick of the bowlers as England stop India at 356 in Ahmedabad

Adil Rashid. (Image Credits: Getty)

Rashid finished with figures of 10-0-64-4, and was instrumental in England bowling the home side out for 356 in 50 overs when a total of over 400 looked possible initially. Shubman Gill was the star for the Men in Blue, scoring his seventh ODI hundred, while Iyer and Virat Kohli struck brisk half-centuries. KL Rahul, who also had had a tough series, chipped in with 40 off 29 deliveries with three fours and a six.

Axar Patel, Washington Sundar and Harshit Rana also contributed with quick cameos. Aside from Rashid, Mark Wood took a couple of wickets, while Saqib Mahmood, Joe Root and Gus Atkinson chipped in with one each. The tourists face a stiff run-chase but will be keen to avoid a 3-0 whitewash and gain some momentum heading into the Champions Trophy.

England have so far won only one game on this tour across seven limited-overs matches.

