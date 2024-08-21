Viewership for The Hundred 2024 witnesses a massive decline compared to the previous edition - Reports 

The viewership records for both the men's and women's editions of The Hundred 2024 have seen a massive decline on the graph compared to the 2023 edition. There was a drop of 28 percent in the Sky Sports television audience numbers for the men's edition, while the women's edition saw an even bigger decline of 41 percent.

The BBC also reported a similar trend as the viewership for the men's edition dropped by 25 percent, while it remained more or less the same for the women's edition compared to 2023. To make matters worse, the peak numbers for the finals of both the tournaments also saw a decline. After three years of the 100-ball format, an upward trend was expected.

According to a report by The Telegraph, insiders have pinned the blame for the declining viewership on the 2024 Paris Olympics, which ran concurrently with The Hundred. However, there is also a feeling that the tournament is stagnating in its early years and is in desperate need of a boost from potential investors.

The 2024 edition of The Hundred also made the headlines for the wrong reasons. The low scores due to the excessive swing upfront along with the tired pitches led to a relatively lacklustre tournament, with players and franchise owners complaining of the same.

The Hundred's viewership decline may or may not have an impact on the investment plans

The glaring drop in numbers may not cast The Hundred in an ideal light at a time when it needs to impress the investors the most. However, the steep drop in the graphs might just prove to be a blip. There is still interest among investors in terms of acquisition as they wish to tap into the market.

According to sources, the England and Wales Cricket (ECB) are fielding 200 expressions of interest by those who wish to have a stake in the competition.

If rumors are to be believed, the Mumbai Indians (MI) group has expressed an interest in the London Spirit outfit to continue their global expansion. The MI group already holds overseas franchises in the SA20, the ILT20, and the MLC.

